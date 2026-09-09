The Drop A Snowfall Saga Episode 1 Recap: Click Pop

After the end of Franklin Saint’s narrative, Wanda and Leon’s stories continue to expand in ‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga.’ The spin-off series finds the duo back in Los Angeles in 1990, as money and danger begin to change hands from the streets to music studios. In the aftermath of Africa, Wanda returns as a changed woman who wants more than anything to make it into the music game. When her dreams remain unsupported by her partner, she sets off to strike out on her own. While working as an intern for a record label executive, she finds herself eager to bring the hidden gem artist Artillery to light. Fortunately for her, her 19-year-old cousin, Lamar, also has big dreams of music and the talent to back it up. Nonetheless, between the persisting violence between rival gangs, Lamar’s skeptical family, and Wanda’s own hangups, the path to success remains filled with many obstacles. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Lamar’s Family Has Plans For His Future

After starting over with her life, Wanda works part-time at a second-hand car dealership while simultaneously balancing an internship at a record label. Her past experience with addiction continues to sully her reputation, but she never lets it tear down her spirit. Her younger cousin, Lamar, has similar ambitions to make music and spends most of his time working on demos and recordings with hopes of them landing in the right hands through her aunt. Nonetheless, his family remains opposed to the whole idea. His grandfather, Big Daddy Kinsey, wants him to join First AME, a church band that pays. Similarly, his mother remains afraid of her son ending up in danger because of the shady circles that run rampant in the LA music scene.

Even so, Lamar’s passion remains unbidden. He skips his high school classes to hang out in record stores, and times his commute in accordance with the gang wars that frequently happen on the streets. One day, after being chased by some gangsters, he ends up hiding out at a convenience store, from where he has to be rescued by his big brother, James. Even the latter advises Lamar to give up on his dreams and instead use his musical prowess to get some money in his pocket by working with the church. As a result, the teenager finds himself caught between a rock and a hard place. Meanwhile, Wanda takes some risks at work and pitches Artillery as a new artist to sign during an important meeting. When her suggestion manages to impress the top executive, her boss, Daryl, asks her to find a way to contact the artist. At the same time, she works on plans of her own, which include procuring a track for Artillery.

After Their Separation, Things Remain Complicated Between Wanda and Leon

Even though ‘Snowfall’ ends with Wanda and Leon in marital bliss, the spin-off finds the pair in a new reality. As it turns out, since their return from Africa, the duo have grown apart and have parted ways. Still, the search for a record compels Wanda to break into her ex’s house through the window. This leads to a confrontation that clears the air a little. From the looks of it, the couple’s marriage ended because the temporary car saleswoman dreams of starting her own record label, a persuasion that Leon thinks is futile. Nevertheless, even in the face of his continued skepticism, she continues to go after her dreams. However, when she manages to track down Artillery and set up a meeting between Daryl and him, the artist remains dubious of the studio’s intentions.

Still, Artillery offers them a chance by asking them to get him a track that inspires him and convinces him to go into business with them. In the aftermath, Wanda tries to establish herself as a key component in the deal by demanding a credit on the record. Unfortunately for her, Daryl makes it clear that it won’t happen. Despite the rejection, Wanda works on her own plan and tries to convince Lamar’s family to let him pursue music with her. His mother asserts in clear terms that she doesn’t trust Wanda or the industry to keep her kid safe. Even so, the music lover refuses to back down. She sneaks into her cousin’s room through his window and pitches him her idea of a track sampling another record. Although he’s unconvinced at first, having bought into his family’s ideas of working for the church, he quickly changes his mind when he realizes the track is for Artillery.

Artillery Faces Near-Death in an Attack of Police Brutality

While Wanda and Lamar risk their futures, Artillery faces a risk of a different kind. A gang of police officers and thugs attack him and his friends under the guise of the night. They’re displeased about his latest song, which talks about the murder of one of his friends at the hands of the police. Afterward, news arrives that the musician has died in the attack. However, Wanda learns that the rumors aren’t true. In fact, they’ve been planted by Artillery’s family to ensure his safety as he recovers from the brutal attack. Thus, in the middle of the night, she shares this information with Lamar and makes a plan to visit the musician in the hopes of sealing a deal with him behind the record label’s back.

Initially, James catches Lamar when he tries to leave the house late at night. However, his brother surprises him by standing up to him, insisting that he doesn’t want to be like the rest of the family. Instead, he wants to pursue his destiny and make his dreams come true even if it’s at the cost of his safety. Once James realizes the other is serious about his future, he agrees to help him out and drives him and their cousin to Artillery’s address. His house is filled with his friends and family, who are vigilant about the musician’s safety. As a result, they’re reluctant to allow Wanda access to him. In the end, Lamar’s quick thinking helps as he plays his track. His music proves to be so good that it brings Artillery out of his room, inspiring him to make a song out of it.

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