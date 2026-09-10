Is Franklin Saint in The Drop? Did Damson Idris Leave Snowfall?

‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga’ continues to expand the ‘Snowfall’ universe as it follows the lives of Wanda and Leon in the aftermath of the original series. The show finds the couple back in Los Angeles in the year 1990. Although the couple seems to have split up, they continue to undertake new adventures on their own. Leon has his free legal clinic to oversee while Wanda chases after her dreams of making it into the music industry. The promise of a big break hovers in her future when she gets the chance to possibly work with Artillery, an up-and-coming artist whose music is evocative, if a bit controversial. Thus, she works with her 19-year-old cousin, Lamar, who also has the music bug, to make her dreams come true. However, as this story unfolds, one important piece of LA’s makeup seems to be missing in action. Franklin Saint, the crime boss who ran one of the biggest crack cocaine operations in the city, seems to have all but disappeared. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Franklin Saint is Left Destitute After Snowfall

Franklin Saint helms the narrative of ‘Snowfall’ throughout its six-season run. He’s introduced into the story as a 19-year-old weed dealer who is trying to make a mark on the city. In the end, he achieves this by becoming one of the most notorious drug lords in history, as his gang, their violence, and their product continue to flood the streets of LA. Nonetheless, his glorious legacy has a sobering end. Towards the end of the series, Franklin finds himself in a difficult situation. Teddy McDonald, a CIA agent, has stolen all his money, leaving him penniless. Initially, the crime lord refuses to submit to this fate and goes after the law enforcement agent. Yet, in the end, his own mother prevents him from restoring his coveted status.

Cissy sees the damage that her son’s obsession with money and power has done, not only to himself but also to others. She sees the way greed has overtaken his life, and she doesn’t want him to continue down this path. Additionally, she also has a personal bone to pick with Teddy, who is responsible for the death of her husband. As a result, during the final confrontation between Teddy and Franklin, Cissy ends up shooting the CIA Agent before he can return any of the stolen money to her son. As a result, that wealth becomes lost forever, leaving Franklin with no choice but to submit to his fate. After the crime lord loses everything, he ends up on the streets, days away from losing his house. He has turned to alcoholism and has no prospects left in life.

Damson Idris Will Likely Not Be Joining The Drop: A Snowfall Saga

In many ways, Damson Idris’ run on ‘Snowfall’ as Franklin Saint came as a breakout role for the young actor. Yet, after dedicating himself to telling that story over the course of six seasons, it seems the end for that character has inevitably arrived. While ‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga’ continues the story that began with the original series, the narrative takes a much different turn. Instead of focusing on a drug empire, the spin-off takes the viewers into LA’s rapidly growing music scene in the 90s. Considering how things were left off for the former crime boss and his lack of previously stated entanglements in the music world, it only makes sense for Franklin to stay disconnected from the new series.

Furthermore, at the time of writing, Damson Idris is not a part of the cast list for ‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga’ in any capacity. Thus, it’s fair to assume that Franklin won’t be making an appearance anytime soon. Still, depending on the success of the series and the turns that the story takes, there’s always a possibility for the former crime boss to make a brief appearance in the future. Since the end of ‘Snowfall,’ Idris’ career has continued to skyrocket. In 2025, he starred in the film ‘F1,’ and currently has various other projects lined up for the future. In 2023, during a conversation with Complex, Idris talked about being closely associated with Franklin.

The actor said, “I actually like it. The reason why I like it is because it proves to me that I have a lot of work to do. It proves to me that I have a legacy to build. It proves to me that there’s so much longer on this journey that I need to go. And that’s exciting to me. You know? I feel like you get to a place where you no longer become the things you’ve done. You are just this icon on this platform.” He further added, “I still don’t think I’ve reached a place where I’m like, that’s Damson Idris. And that excites me because it lets me know that I’ve got some work to do.”

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