The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ or ‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid’ season 2 episode 2, Bocchan plays golf on Alice’s insistence. Meanwhile, Walter comes up with a plan to honeytrap his brother so that he can become the heir to the estate. But his plan falls flat on its face as he fails to seduce him. Meanwhile, an unexpected person summons Bocchan and gives him hope of breaking his curse. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ or ‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid’ season 2 episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

One ordinary day, Alice asks Bocchan to play golf. It turns out that she feels that he will be a lot more active if he does that. She teaches him all that he needs to know about the game. But when Bocchan tries to play, he consistently flirts with him and tries to draw his attention toward him. Meanwhile, Viola asks Walter if he will volunteer to let her practice applying makeup.

Interestingly, he does and when she is done, he is quite impressed with the results. So much so that he comes up with a new plan. Since he looks like a girl, Walter wants to use that to his advantage so that he can honeytrap his older brother so that he can officially become the heir. He asks for Viola’s help and she introduces Bocchan as one of her friends who is a huge fan of her. But despite Walter’s best efforts, Bocchan is not really seduced by her.

Later, Bocchan receives a gift from Zain. It turns out that it takes him into an imaginary dimension where he can fulfill all his fantasies. Alice also goes there with him and learns that what he desires the most is to get married to her. However, she keeps that a secret from him and does not reveal that she also knows about his fantasy.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Episode 2 Ending: Why Does Daleth Summon Bocchan? Why Does Zain Hate Magic?

While Bocchan is sitting at the table one day, he suddenly finds himself in an inexplicable environment. It turns out that he has been summoned there by Daleth, a witch who appears to want to extract some information from him. At first, she informs him that his real self is unconscious at the moment, while Alice is trying to wake him up. She then proceeds to talk about the fact that she wanted to ask a favor from him.

Daleth mentions that just like humans are good at different things, the witches also excel at different kinds of magic. She reveals that she is looking for a witch whose powers are more advanced. Someone powerful enough to control even time. It turns out that Daleth knows that Zain understands the powerful magic and wants Bocchan to persuade him to use it again. In return, she hands him the contact of another witch who she feels has the potential to break his curse.

On the other hand, Zain recalls how he first met Cuff when they were really young. His parents had sent him to the human world as they wanted to protect him from witches expecting to misuse his powers. Cuff and Zain soon became friends and started playing together quite frequently. All was going well until one day when they were not home and their parents were found by human witch-hunters.

Sadly, Cuff lost her parents in that tragic incident and she became quite depressed. Zain obviously wanted to help her so he decided to use the time magic to bring her parents back to life. But despite his best efforts, he failed. It turns out that one cannot bring the dead back no matter how powerful the magic is. Zain has hated magic ever since that day. So, it would be interesting to see now if Bocchan will try to convince his friend to use magic or not. If he does, there would undoubtedly be far-reaching consequences.

Read More: Rom Com Anime