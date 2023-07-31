The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ or ‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid’ season 2 Episode 4 titled ‘The Duke, Alice, and Circus 101,’ Bocchan and Alice arrive in the city to meet Zain but learn that he has not returned since he went out to have a drink the previous night. It turns out that he is actually quite bothered by the future as he is not sure whether will he be able to stick around Cuff. Meanwhile, Daleth plans to come to the human world with Keto and Teto, so that she can take Zain to the world of witches in order to take advantage of his time magic. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ or ‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid’ season 2 episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

Zain and Cuff sit together on a full moon night and have a deep conversation. The latter asks the former never to leave her. Zain appears quite conflicted in that moment as if he knows that he can’t promise her that. The following day, Bocchan and Alice arrive in the city to meet Zain so that he can be informed about Daleth’s plan. While searching for the circus, they accidentally run into Hugo, who is initially skeptical of their motives.

Hugo later takes them to the circus where the two meet Cuff and learn that Zain hasn’t returned since last night after going out for a drink. Until he returns, Alice and Bocchan decide to learn a few circus tricks. Elsewhere, Zain drank all night long and was quite emotional about the fact that Cuff asked him to never leave her.

Although Zain does not want to leave Cuff behind, it appears that he does not have much control over the situation. This makes considering the fact that he is a powerful magician and those around him are always in danger of getting hurt by his enemies. Interestingly, Daleth plans to meet Zain herself and asks Keto to join her. She also allows her to bring her girlfriend Keto.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Episode 4 Ending: Does Zain Agree to Go With Daleth?

During the day, Bocchan and Alice go to the market with Cuff and Zain to have lunch. When Cuff goes to take the order at a restaurant, Bocchan warns his friend that Daleth is after her time magic. Zain leans backward and processes the fact that she already knows his secret. As he reflects on the far-reaching consequences of the revelation he feels that his power has somehow become a curse for him. He is worried about Cuff and his friends at the circus, so he tells Bocchan that he plans to leave the city.

It turns out, that Zain has already been thinking about the dangers that his presence poses for those around him and he does not wish to bother anyone. After a brief period of training, Alice and Bocchan star in one of the Gemini Circus events. As Zain is watching them from a distance, he is quite amused. But that’s when he is approached by two pretty women. But soon, he learns that they are Teto and Keto, who have come there with Daleth. The three of them manage to corner Zain and that’s when Daleth asks him to come to the world of witches with her as she needs his time magic.

Zain does not try to resist much initially while Teto and Keto group together to tie him up slowly. But he eventually shows his superior magical capabilities by freeing himself from their grip. Zain reveals that he can also use illusion magic. Daleth is impressed and remarks that he is really a genius. Interestingly, he does not appear to have a qualm in going with Daleth. Instead, he asks her for two days so that he can say goodbye to Cuff. With this assurance, Daleth leaves with Teto and Keto. Zain watches Cuff from a distance and it appears that he has already made up his mind now.

