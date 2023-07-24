The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ or ‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid’ season 3 titled ‘The Duke, Alice, and the spectral bride,’ Bocchan learns that Alice talks to a ghost in the house, whom the two of them later help to move on in life. A witch named Amelia who is sent by Daleth meets Bocchan and tries to break his curse only to realize that it can be placed by a very powerful witch. It turns out that this witch was none other than Daleth’s twin sister Sade. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ or ‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid’ season 2 episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 Recap

One evening at the mansion as Bocchan is getting out of the library, he comes across Alice. He asks her whether she can see ghosts in the house and when she replies in the negative, he reassures her that she does not have to lie to make sure that he does not get scared. Then Bocchan reveals that he has actually seen her talking to someone one night and the only logical explanation was that she was having a conversation with a ghost.

Alice still refuses that she can see a ghost but does point out that there is a chance that there is a ghost in the mansion dressed like a spectral bride. This is obviously a confirmation for Bocchan who gets a bit scared. He then learns the ghost’s story and finds out that she had actually fallen to her death tragically after getting mad over her engagement ring- something she appears to regret now. Bocchan offers to give her any ring from his collection and with Alice’s help, he gives the ghost the courage to move on.

The following day, Bocchan and Alice finally have a conversation about getting breaking the curse on the former. The former is still unsure as he feels that the deal that Daleth wants to make with him can put his friend in danger. That’s when the witch named Amelia shows up at the mansion. When she learns that Bocchan is not sure about getting his curse broken just because of his friend, she appears intrigued by human nature and even reveals that she was engaged to one at one point in her life.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 Ending: Does Amelia Break Bocchan’s Curse? What Future Plans Do Bocchan And Alice Make?

When Amelia finally thinks it’s the right time for her to try and break Bocchan’s curse, she asks him to give her his hand. As she pushes her tentacles closer to his palm, she suddenly feels a shock and gets hurt. Amelia inquires about what happened in his past and then reveals that there is only one witch that she knows of who is evil enough to cast such a horrific curse. Elsewhere, Daleth prays that Amelia manages to break the curse but also feels that she can’t really have too many expectations from her.

Bocchan is shocked by Amelia’s statement and inquires if she knows the witch who cursed him. Instead of answering his question, she demonstrates that no matter how hard she tries to rip off the curse, it clings back to him again. It is so powerful that it soon starts affecting Amelia as well and she feels unwell. Then she points out that she has heard that the witch who cursed Bocchan is actually dead, but trying to break the curse is still pointless. When she is asked about the witch again, Amelia reveals that she was none other than Daleth’s twin sister Sade.

Bocchan still can’t comprehend a reason for Sade to curse him and in fact, he has never even heard of her name before. But all of a sudden it occurs to him that the Daleth is probably interested in time magic because of Sade. There is a possibility that she wants to bring her back to life. Just when Bocchan is thinking all of this, Amelia suddenly falls to the ground and asks them to take her to sea as she cannot stay there any longer.

Bocchan and Alice are kind enough to respect her request and take her to the nearby ocean. They say their goodbyes and then part ways. Bocchan and Alice sit at the shore and discuss what they would do once the curse on the former has been broken. The conversation eventually turns toward Alice’s childhood and she recalls fond memories of the time she spent with her mother. Bocchan then tells her that they will visit that place once the curse has been uplifted.

