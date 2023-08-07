The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ or ‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid’ season 2 Episode 5 titled ‘Cuff, Zain, and the Confession,’ Zain confesses his feeling to Cuff. Meanwhile, the circus crew organizes a huge program but gets attacked by Daleth along with Teto and Keto. They manage to force Zain into using his time magic but it turns out that Daleth’s motives may not be as sinister as they appear to be. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ or ‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid’ season 2 episode 5. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

Hugo informs Cuff that Zain actually wants to talk about something important with her. It turns out that he plans to leave and just wants to say goodbye. However, when the two finally meet, he thanks her for everything she had done. Cuff is furious as she realizes that he probably plans to leave her. As she starts to go away, Zain grabs her hand and tells her that he loves her. But before he could mention that he has to leave now, Cuff runs away as she feels embarrassed by the sudden confession.

When Cuff arrives at the city center, the circus finally starts with a huge audience enjoying the show. All of a sudden, Keto arrives there and attacks the circus crew, probably hoping to force Zain to use his magic. Since there is a huge crowd, Zain and Cuff are skeptical about using their powers. But Bocchan manages to kill the huge plant that Keto has been manipulating to attack the circus crew.

Although this works, the attack still continues. Daleth uses her illusion magic to manipulate Zain into seeing a younger Cuff in danger after he forgets where he is. Meanwhile, Keto attacks one more time and when Cuff tries to fight back, she ends up losing balance and can barely hang onto a rope tied high above the ground. Zain sees her falling moments later and realizes that he has to use time magic.

Zain successfully saves Cuff after which she replies to her confession with a kiss. They tie up Keto and Teto, but Zain is adamant to get more kisses from his lover. Unfortunately for him, Cuff finds his behavior annoying and childish after which she ends up slapping him. Zain eventually deactivates the time magic and others don’t even realize what just happened.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Episode 5 Ending: Is Alice’s Mother Alive? Does Zain and Cuff’s Friends Figure Out That They Are Witches?

Shortly after Zain’s time magic begins to wear off and people start coming back to their senses, he and Cuff pretend as if all of the things that just happened were part of an act. They thank the audience and announce that the show is now over. Bocchan obviously knows that Zain used the time magic to save Cuff’s life and from his appearance, he wrongly presumes that there has been a scuffle, not realizing that it was Cuff who had slapped her lover instead.

While the rest of the circus crew is busy doing the cleaning work, Cuff and Zain talk to Keto and Teto, who are tied up at this point. Interestingly, Daleth appears in front of Alice and Bocchan. Naturally, Bocchan is quite furious at her since she forced his friend to use his time magic for her own personal advancement. But Daleth shocks the duo by pointing out that the ends she is aiming at are eventually going to help them as well. Although they are initially suspicious, Daleth surprises them further by revealing that Alice’s mother Shanon is not dead and she now plans to wake her up from her slumber.

Alice does not appear to believe her words as she has been told that her mother died in an accident a long time ago. Daleth points out that she has never been presented with any evidence to accept such a bizarre falsehood. Alice confesses that she would be really happy if her words turn out to be true. But before they could discuss further, Cuff spots Daleth and punches her in the face as hard as she can for everything she did that day. Instead of fighting back, the witch flees.

Later that night, the circus crew has a feast with Alice and Bocchan. It turns out that Zachou had noticed what had happened earlier that evening and revealed to the rest of the crew that Zain and Cuff are witches. Interestingly, he does not wish to cut them off from the rest of the team and even goes as far as calling them his family. Zachou then shocks everyone by revealing that he is actually Amelia’s husband. After the party, Alice and Bocchan leave for the mansion, while Cuff tells Zain to never even think about leaving her again.

