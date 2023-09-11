The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Episode 9 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ or ‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid’ season 2 episode 9 titled ‘The Duke, Alice, and the Flying Broom,’ Bocchan continues to worry about the curse on him as he desperately wants to live a normal life. Cuff and Zain visit him at the mansion after two mysterious people come looking for them in the city. Later these two are revealed to be wizards named Nico and Ichi who want to go back in time and defeat Sade in a manner that they get rid of the curse on them. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ or ‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid’ season 2 episode 9. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

At the mansion, Alice continues to make Bocchan’s life as relaxed as she can. But deep down, Bocchan is still thinking about the curse and the way he could eventually help himself and Alice. However, he does not share his worries with her. Later they are visited by Alice and Cuff after a mysterious boy and an old woman come looking for them at the circus. They plan to stay at the mansion for a while. When Bocchan gets the chance, he brings up the topic of Sade but it appears that Zain does not take things as seriously as he should.

Just when they are having the conversation, the mysterious boy and the old woman arrive at the mansion. It turns out that they are wizards (humans capable of using magic). The boy is named Nico and he reveals that he is also cursed by Sade. However, it was he and his wizard comrades who eventually defeated Sade when she was at the peak of her powers. Now in order to get rid of the immortality curse on him, Nico along with his friend Ichi plan to work with Bocchan and his friends so that they can go back in time and defeat her in a way so their curses are cured.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Episode 9 Ending: Does Bocchan Agree to Kill Sade? Does Zain and Cuff Plan to Join the Wizard School?

Although Nico proposes to help kill Sade so that he can break his own curse along with Bocchan’s, Zain is adamant that he has no desire to work with him as he only wants to help his friend. Nico has already fought and even defeated Sade many years ago with the help of his wizard comrades, so he obviously has the experience needed to finish the job. He tells Zain that he recognizes his talent but also mentions that it would be foolish to think that he can beat someone as powerful as Sade alone. So his best bet has to be working with Nico and other wizards.

Nico then gets more into technicalities and mentions that despite having such a great talent for magic, Zain’s technique is wasteful and often leaks energy. In order to become better, Nico suggests that he join his wizard school. Zain still shows no interest but that quickly changes when Nico mentions that it’s a co-ed school. He then convinces him further by pointing out that he also has come there with a girl and Zain should meet her once.

Meanwhile, Cuff is helpless in front of Ichi who is able to easily overwhelm her with magic. She apologizes to Alice for not being strong enough to defend them. That’s when Bocchan, Zain, and Nico walk into the room. Zain is furious that Nico was talking about Ichi when he told him that he would introduce him to a girl and feels cheated. Since they have already conveyed their message. Ichi and Nico decide to leave. However, Bocchan follows the duo. When he finally gets to talk to Nico again, he tries to confirm what he plans to do. Nico is honest and tells him that letting him kill Sade will be the last resort.

Although Sade has cursed him and caused him immense pain, Bocchan is not comfortable with the idea of taking her life. Instead, he wants to have a talk with Sade to learn why she decided to curse him when he never did anything to her. Nico and Ichi are obviously not thrilled about the idea since Sade is a dangerous witch who is overwhelmingly powerful. But it appears that they won’t be trying to stop Bocchan from following his heart as well. Later when Zain and Cuff are about to return to the city again, they tell Alice and Bocchan that they have decided to join the wizard school.

