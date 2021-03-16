Set within the larger MCU, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ is a superhero buddy cop television series created by Malcolm Spellman, and starring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Daniel Brühl, and Wyatt Russell in the lead roles. It follows the duo of Sam Wilson (Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Stan), commonly known by their superhero identities, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, dealing with the conflicts arising from the absence of Captain America and details Sam’s journey to prove himself as Cap’s rightful successor. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ episode 1.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 1 Release Date

The premiere episode of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ is scheduled to release on March 19, 2021, at 3 AM ET on Disney+. The series comprises 6 episodes with a running time of 45-55 minutes each, and new episodes will drop on the House of Mouse streaming service weekly.

Where To Stream The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 1 Online?

To watch the first episode of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,’ you can head to Disney+, and a subscription to the service is mandatory to stream the episode.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 1 Spoilers

The series is set after Steve Rogers/ Captain America passes on his shield and mantle to Sam Wilson/ The Falcon. The series will follow Sam’s journey in a post ‘Avengers: Endgame’ world that is struggling without the symbol of justice and hope that is Captain America. Meanwhile, a larger threat is looming in the shadows in the form of Baron Zemo, who will likely be pulling strings and stirring up a conflict that requires Sam to team up with Rogers’ best-friend Bucky Barnes/ The Winter Soldier, who shares a personal history with Zemo.

The interesting dynamic with witty banter between Sam and Bucky will be a key focus and will give us some hilarious moments starting from episode 1. Bucky seems to have put his brainwashing struggles behind, but Zemo’s return could mean we revisit that particular plot thread in some form. We can also expect to learn more about Bucky’s time as The Winter Soldier working under Hydra’s control. The government will be reluctant to name Sam as Cap’s successor, and the series will deal with the themes of legacy and prejudice through Sam’s struggles of proving himself as a worthy successor to Cap.

The first episode will likely detail Sam and Bucky’s personal lives after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and how the two come together for a globe-trotting mission. It will also see the return of Sharon Carter, a former S.H.I.E.L.D agent and Cap’s ally who has been on the run due to her involvement in Team Cap’s violation of Sokovia Accords. The Accords are also likely to play some role in the first episode as Sam and Bucky might have to work under the purview of the government, which doesn’t necessarily share their ideologies. Marvel’s resident odd couple will set out on a ‘Thelma & Louise’-like adventure that will pit them against those that threaten to destroy peace and Cap’s legacy. Check out the trailer below.

