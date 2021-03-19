‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ is an engaging introduction to the characters of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. Both of them have been revived after the blip, and they have to navigate through the current happenings. The gap of five years has created a dissonance in their lives, and the first episode sees them trying to settle in.

Bucky has to deal with his nightmares and lives a life of seclusion. On the other hand, Sam tries to settle his family’s finances and adjust to the vacuum created by Steve Roger’s absence. With new threats lurking in their vicinity, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes might have to unite to create a solid defense. The first episode left us wanting more, and we couldn’t contain our excitement for the second installment. Here’s everything we know about ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ episode 2!

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 2 Release Date

‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ episode 2 is slated to release on March 26, 2021, at 3 am ET on Disney+. The subsequent episodes will be available every Friday.

Where to Watch The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 2 Online?

You can watch episode 2 of ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ on the Disney+ website or the app, which requires a paid subscription of $6.99 per month, whereas the annual subscription costs $69.99. A bundled subscription of Disney+, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ is available at $12.99 per month. The series is not available on any other streaming platforms currently.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 2 Spoilers

At the end of the first episode, we see the crowning of a new Captain America. The developments stand to change the face of the MCU as the lynchpin of the Avengers undergoes a massive transformation. John Walker becomes the new Captain America. In the comics, he is a superhero in his own right and goes by the name U.S. Agent. The second episode will probably deal with his backstory and why he has been selected as the next Captain America. Moreover, the comics hint at his dark past as the villain, Super-Patriot. Maybe we can speculate that he has a hidden link with either the LAF or the Flag-Smashers.

Moreover, we stand to gain intel about the Flag-Smashers and its leader, who showcases superhuman abilities. Do they have any connecting links with Hydra? Or are they a terrorist organization hell-bent on usurping peace on Earth? We will probably have some of these answers as the second episode rolls on. Also, Bucky ignores Sam’s messages, and it remains to be seen how the two Avengers unite. Colonel Rhodes might be an important figure in further developments as he and Sam Wilson share the same sentiment regarding Captain America’s legacy.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 1 Recap

Sam Wilson prepares to hand over Captain America’s vibranium shield to the authorities. Meanwhile, a terrorist organization called the LAF has hijacked a plane with Captain Vasant on board. Wilson rescues Vasant after a fierce battle with the adversaries. However, the leader of the LAF escapes from Wilson’s clutches. He further gets to know about another terrorist organization called the Flag-Smashers, who want to erase the boundaries of nations and unite the world through force.

Bucky Barnes is living a monitored life as he is granted a pardon for his past deeds (committed as the Winter Soldier). He has to make amends for his actions by helping the authorities apprehend Hydra operatives, who are still functioning within their power. Bucky maintains a diary with a list of these names. Moreover, he doesn’t respond to Wilson’s messages. His past puts a heavy burden on his mind, and he has to attend counseling sessions as a form of regulation.

Wilson visits his sister’s family in Louisiana and tries to help them work out their finances. However, his absence of five years creates financial anomalies that prevent him from receiving a bank loan. Meanwhile, the Flag-Smashers commit a daring robbery in Switzerland, and the leader is revealed to possess superhuman strength. The Department of Defense christens a new Captain America to maintain the image of an idealistic American superhero.

