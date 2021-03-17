Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a post ‘Avengers: Endgame’ world, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ follows the story of supporting characters Sam Wilson AKA The Falcon and Bucky Barnes AKA the Winter Soldier. Left with the responsibility of continuing Captain America’s legacy and facing a threat of global proportions, they set off on an adventure that tests them to their limits. In true MCU form, the series is a combination of spectacular locations and cutting-edge CGI and makes for a worthy addition to Marvel Studios’ roster. Want to know where the show was filmed? We’ve got you covered!

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Filming Locations

Filming of the 6 episode mini-series subsequently began on October 31, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia, and moved to the Czech Republic in March 2020. It was, however, interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and resumed in Atlanta in September 2020, finally wrapping up in the Czech Republic in October of the same year.

The series was also scheduled to shoot in Puerto Rico in January 2020 but due to an earthquake, the plans were delayed and eventually canceled. Despite the interruptions, filming took place in multiple locations both in the US and in the Czech Republic. Let’s take a closer look at these locations.

Atlanta, Georgia

Like a lot of the other Marvel productions, this one was filmed in Atlanta as well. Multiple outdoor scenes were shot on location in downtown Atlanta, including Midtown Station, to portray all the urban scenes based in the US. Trilith studios, formerly known as Pinewood studios and located just outside Atlanta at 461 Sandy Creek Road, Fayetteville, was used for indoor and off-location filming. Two other MCU spin-off series – ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Loki’ – have also shot extensively in Atlanta, as have the ‘Avengers’ movies as well as ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Thor’ movies.

New York City, New York

As the other big city used extensively in Marvel movies, it came as no surprise that a few scenes of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ were also shot in New York City. The Big Apple has been featured extensively in the ‘Avengers’ movies, and considering that this series picks off just six months after the events of the ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ some of the same locations were used to maintain continuity. Apart from being a globally recognizable city that offers filmmakers unmatched potential for filming urban landscapes, New York City also happens to be where Marvel Studios is based.

Prague, Czech Republic

For the production’s second trip to Prague in October, the base camp for the cast and crew for the time they filmed was the city’s spacious Letna Park built on Letná Hill. A Covid-19 testing center was also installed within the camp, and strict safety guidelines were followed.

The last few days of filming in the capital city of the Czech Republic were spent in the St. Gabriel Monastery, also known as the Gabriel Loci. Located on Holečkova 106/10, Smíchov, 15000 Prague 5, the monastery is a 19th-century building built in the Neo-Romanesque style and is often used as a filming location and event venue.

Prague was used as a stand-in for middle eastern and Latvian locations on the mini-series. Reports of the signage used while filming in Olšanský Cemetery said that it was in Polish, meaning Prague was most likely a stand-in for a Polish location as well. The largest graveyard in Prague, Olšanský Cemetery is located on Vinohradská 1835/153, 13000 Prague 3.

Other locations where filming of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ took place are the Lucerna Passage at Vodičkova 36, Prague 1, and the Karlín Barracks located at Sokolovská 24/136, Prague 8. Both are historical buildings, with the first being the ornate basement of a palace and the latter an army barrack from the 19th century.

