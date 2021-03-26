‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ episode 2 is a jolly wrecking ball that smashes the promising build-up of episode 1 in favor of a more compelling and bold storytelling direction while also expanding upon the Captain America mythos from the comics. The episode positions Sam and Bucky to do what they do best – save the day. This turns out to be a setup as the duo crash and burn, leaving the characters and viewers with a much better understanding of the new world order and just how difficult the task at hand is. You can find the details of this week’s episode in the recap section. But for those who can’t control their excitement for the next episode, here’s everything we know about ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ episode 3.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ episode 3 is slated to release on April 2, 2021, at 3 am ET on Disney+. The new episodes, with a runtime of 45-55 minutes each, drop on the service every Friday.

Where to Watch The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 3 Online?

You can watch episode 3 of ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ on the Disney+ website or mobile app with a subscription. The series is exclusive to the House of Mouse streaming service.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode of ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ will see the return of Zemo, the mastermind behind the events of ‘Captain America: Civil War.’ Sam and Bucky’s search about the mysterious reappearance and mass production of the super-soldier serum will lead them to Zemo. Their search for further answers will likely take them to the island city of Madripoor, which has previously been teased to appear in the series. For the uninitiated, Madripoor is an island located in Southeast Asia in the pages of Marvel Comics and is known to provide refuge to criminals and warlords.

The super soldier-serum likely has some connection to the Power Broker, a villain who frequently feuds with the likes of Captain America and Falcon in the comics and is name-dropped in the second episode. Madripoor may be the base of operation of the Power Broker Inc, an organization that experiments on people and grants them superhuman abilities. It is interesting to note the organization has ties to John Walker, Battlestar, as well as Joaquin Torres, the commander seen assisting Sam in the first two episodes.

But before Sam and Bucky can get to Madripoor, they’ll have to form an uneasy alliance with Zemo by convincing him to help them. The nefarious mastermind will likely have his own agenda even if he does agree to help. Lastly, viewers should keep a close eye on the mentions of the GRC, the supposedly government-like organization that is providing the orders to the new Captain America, as it could very well turn out to be infiltrated by Hydra remnants or be working in cahoots with the Power Broker.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 2 Recap

The second episode of ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,’ titled ‘The Star-Spangled Man,’ delivers on the promise of introducing us to the new Captain America with an interesting tweak. It takes a step back and introduces us to the man under the mask first. This person is the US Army soldier, John Walker. A television presenter interviews him, and he states he will try to fill Steve Rogers’ shoes to the best of his capabilities. We then see a quick montage of Walker’s achievements (basically a glorified resumé) and learn that he passed all the government’s tests with flying colors which is just another way of saying he auditioned for the gig.

Walker’s interview is seen on TV by Bucky, who arrives at a hanger to confront Sam about giving up the shield. Sam dismisses Bucky’s concerns about Steve’s legacy, pointing at the more important task that lies at hand. He briefs Bucky over the Flash-Smashers, and the Winter Soldier joins the Falcon on his mission to catch the group at a Munich warehouse. The Flag-Smashers are transporting what appears to be some sort of stolen vaccine or medication in two trucks.

The two Avengers leap into action and are quickly outnumbered atop the trucks in a brilliantly choreographed action sequence. Surprisingly the two are assisted by John Walker/ Captain America and his sidekick Lemar Hoskins/ Battlestar. The arrival of the two government agents helps Sam and Bucky level the playing field, but the Flag-Smashers still prove to be more than a handful and ultimately manage to escape.

Walker tries to befriend Sam and Bucky, but the two heroes insist on working on their own. On their way back, the duo argues over Sam’s decision to return the shield. Bucky takes Sam to meet a certain person living in Baltimore who turns out to be none other than Isaiah Bradly, the first-ever black super-soldier. It is revealed that he was sent after Bucky and fought The Winter Soldier in Goyang, nearly defeating him. However, he was subsequently imprisoned and further experimented upon.

Isaiah begrudgingly asks Sam and Bucky to leave. After an argument, Bucky is arrested for missing his therapy appointment. Dr. Reynor makes Sam and Bucky do a joint therapy session where they manage to somewhat work through their disagreement over Sam’s decision to return the shield. Elsewhere, the Flash-Smashers are provided refuge by those who believe in their cause but are being pursued by the Power Broker’s men. After the counseling session, Walker again extends an arm of friendship towards Sam and Bucky, but Sam politely refuses, stating their intent to continue working under their free-agent status. Bucky proposes they meet Zemo to uncover the secrets about the Super-Soldier serum, and Sam agrees.

