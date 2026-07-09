Is The Five-Star Weekend Based on a True Story?

‘The Five-Star Weekend’ is a drama series that centers around a girls’ weekend which turns out to be much more complicated than originally planned. Hollis Shaw, a successful food influencer, has recently lost her husband to a devastating car accident. A few months after the death, she tries to move on and ease back into her old self by calling a few friends and inviting them to a weekend getaway in Nantucket. Between Dur-Ann, Tatum, Brooke, and Gigi, the blogger puts together a group of women who have all been incredibly important to her at different stages of her life.

However, the fact that none of these women has ever previously met creates its own set of complications and potential for drama. Moreover, unbeknownst to the widow, one of her friends is hiding a secret that has the potential to turn her whole life upside down. Created by Bekah Brunstetter, the series charts a journey through grief, friendship, and reinvention that the narrative explores through notable authenticity.

The Five-Star Weekend is Based on Elin Hilderbrand’s Eponymous Summer Read

Although not a true story, ‘The Five-Star Weekend’ finds a firm basis in its 2023 namesake novel. The romance mystery novel is adapted for the screen by creator Bekah Brunstetter and her team of screenwriters, including Beth Schacter, Vivian Barnes, Fernanda Coppel, Bixby Elliot, and more. The book itself remains a work of fiction, credited to the creativity of author Elin Hilderbrand. However, there’s an interesting story behind the inception of the fictitious narrative. The author, renowned for her work in the genre of beach reads, such as ‘28 Summers,’ ‘The Perfect Couple,’ and more, got the idea for the story from a fellow writer friend of hers. In a conversation with CBS Mornings, the author spoke about her original inspiration.

Hilderbrand shared, “I have a writer friend who attended a five-star weekend on Nantucket, and she invited me for a drink, and she explained the premise of it.” She continued, “(And) Although her situation was different, what I attached to was the idea of inviting your closest friend from each phase of your life. Because as we get older, our circumstances change. We grow, and our friendships change, and what would it be like to invite people from different stages of your life? Would they get along? Would there be drama?” In her book, the author explores the same premise, populating the storyline with intriguing and relatable characters, each with a distinct personality and life experiences. For the most part, the on-screen adaptation remains faithful to this concept, building on the same storyline and characters while affording occasional creative liberties.

The Five-Star Weekend Diverges From Its Source Material in a Few Notable Ways

The on-screen adaptation of ‘The Five-Star Weekend’ remains significantly rooted in the literary narrative of Elin Hilderbrand’s novel. Yet, the show also takes some significant creative liberties, changing up numerous plot points and characterizations. For instance, one of the most prominent examples of this arrives through the complex character of Gigi, who shares a convoluted past with the protagonist, Hollis, and her grief. The ways in which this mystery unravels on the show differ significantly from its bookish counterpart. Furthermore, the show introduces additional elements to Hollis and her late husband, Matthew’s, marriage.

Even though these changes set the show apart from its source material, each divergence serves a greater purpose to the overarching narrative and the way it plays out in the audio-visual medium. On the subject of the same, the book’s author has shared her support for the show’s distinct approach. In an interview with USA Today, Hilderbrand shared, “People can go and read the book – and I hope they do – but the show needed to move along. It needs to move at its own pace, it needs to shift and move and change things so that every episode keeps you wanting more. And I basically gave Bekah Brunstetter, who is the showrunner, carte blanche: ‘Do what you want to make the best television.” Ultimately, though the show exists as a separate entity from the book, its basis in the latter remains inherent and apparent.

The Five-Star Weekend Finds a Nucleus in Female Friendships and Self-Actualization

In adapting Elin Hilderbrand’s story, the show retains the source material’s sense of relatability and grounded authenticity. Even though no direct real-life people or instances don’t inspire Hollis’ story, its thematic resonances imbue the narrative with a sense of realism. This is most prominently achieved through the exploration of stories about women in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, a demographic that proves to be otherwise underrepresented in mainstream media. Notably, the show never employs a pedantic or didactic route in bringing these stories to the screen. Instead, it simply allows each character to exist as their true, authentic selves, which naturally lends to the exploration of themes from motherhood and work ethic to marriage and menopause.

Moreover, the interpersonal relationships between the different characters allow for authentic bonds and dynamics to play out on the screen. Each character has some unique connection to Hollis, representing different stages of her life. Therefore, when they’re brought together under the same roof, it forces the protagonist to reckon with different versions of herself. As this exploration takes place in light of her insurmountable grief over the tragic passing of her husband, it allows Hollis to undergo a unique journey of self-discovery and self-actualization. Therefore, as the story presents various narratives focusing on different women and their lives, the show becomes ripe with potential for resonance and relatability.

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