‘The Flash’ season 7 premiered this week, and the first episode sees Barry still struggling to access his powers. Team Flash is doing all that they can to fix the situation. Meanwhile, Iris is stuck in the mirror dimension, and Eva is on the loose, creating a ruckus. In case you missed the episode, you can read our detailed recap. If you’re thrilled to watch the second episode and looking for particulars about it, we have got you covered. Here’s everything we know about ‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 2!

The Flash Season 7 Episode 2 Release Date

‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 2 is slated to release on March 9, 2021, at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes (41-45 minutes) air on the channel every Tuesday.

Where to Watch The Flash Season 7 Episode 2 Online?

If you’re excited about ‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 2, you can catch it on The CW as and when it airs on the channel. If you don’t prefer watching TV, you can head to The CW’s official website or The CW app, where the episode will be available a day after its original television broadcast. If you’re not subscribed to the cable network, you can access the show through live-TV and VOD websites such as DirecTV (seasons 1-5 and 7), Fubo TV (season 7), iTunes, Youtube TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 2 Spoilers

‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 2 is titled ‘Speed of Thought,’ where we will see Barry suddenly gain the power of speed thinking. He will attempt to use his new gift to save Iris. While Barry is thrilled with his new power, Cisco will be hesitant to trust it. Meanwhile, Eva must face a shattering truth. We’ll continue to see what some of Eva’s future plans are as she is seemingly hungry for power. Here’s a promo you can watch!

The Flash Season 7 Episode 1 Recap

‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 1 is called ‘All’s Wells That Ends Wells,’ which begins with Barry trying to preserve his speed in a cryopod. Eva uses her powers to kill Sam Scudder, the original Mirror Master, and leaves behind his partner-in-crime, Top. On the other hand, Iris is trapped in the mirror dimension. She thinks she’s on a date with Barry but suddenly remembers that she never made it out. At CCPD, Joe, Cecile, and Barry discuss Eva’s attack on the warehouses and try to get to the bottom of her plans. Cecile goes to meet Top as she is her defense attorney. Nash, Chester, and Barry prepare to give Barry his speed back as they finalize the Artificial Speed Force. After a test run failure, Harry Wells reveals that Nash must die for Barry to get his powers back.

Top uses her telepathic powers and discovers that Cecile betrayed Scudder, letting Eva kill him. Nash comes up with an alternative to power the Speed Force. He thinks Allegra should use her powers to force the Wells particles into the fusion sphere. But the plan backfires, and Barry gets hit before passing out. Chester calls for Gideon, who declares that Barry’s speed healing is keeping him alive. Nash admits in front of Allegra and Chester that he would have to die for Barry to get back his speed.

In the mirror world, Iris is haunted by different versions of herself. In the lab, Harry Wells inhabits Barry’s body and morally uplifts Nash. Cecile scares Top using her telepathic powers, which compels her to disclose Eva’s next move. She is planning the explosion of a supersonic jet above Central City. Iris realizes that Eva is trying to hold her back from escaping. At S.T.A.R. Labs, the team uses a device that uses Allegra’s powers to redirect the Wells particles into Nash. It works, and Barry is normal again, but they receive an alert about the supersonic jet. They realize they don’t have any option, which is why Nash sacrifices himself to power the ASF.

With all the Wells powering into the fusion sphere, the ASF is shot up, and Barry gets his abilities back. The Flash darts off to the supersonic plane just in time and sends it upwards, where it explodes at a safe distance from the population. Barry assures the team that they’ll rescue Iris and bring everyone else back. The episode closes with Eva opening a computer file left by her husband. The file contains footage of the real Eva McCulloch dying, which means the current Eva is a duplicate.

