‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 8 picks up after Frost voluntarily allows Kramer’s task force to arrest her and deals with the metahuman’s trial. Kramer pulls no punches and tries her best to get the worst possible sentence for Frost. Meanwhile, The Flash focuses his efforts on locating Fuerza. You can find a detailed summary of this week’s episode in the recap section. If you are looking for spoiler-filled details about the upcoming episode, we’ve got you covered. Here’s what you can expect from ‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 9.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 9 Release Date

‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 9 releases on May 11, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. New episodes of the show, with a runtime of 41-45 minutes, air on the network every Tuesday.

Where To Stream The Flash Season 7 Episode 8 Online?

To watch ‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 9 on your TV screens, tune in to The CW at the date and time mentioned above. You can also stream the episode on The CW’s official website or mobile app a day after the TV premiere by logging in with your cable subscription. Folks without an active cable subscription, you can opt for live TV services such as Xfinity, DirecTV (seasons 1-5 and 7), Fubo TV (season 7), Youtube TV, and Apple TV to watch the upcoming episode. New episodes of ‘The Flash’ can also be purchased on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Vudu. Additionally, the previous six seasons of ‘The Flash’ are available to stream on Netflix.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 9 Spoilers

‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 9 is called ‘Timeless’ and will see the return of the original Harrison Wells dubbed the “Timeless” Wells. Barry reaches out to the genius scientist after Nora betrays him and he loses his powers. The true nature of the speed force embodiments, especially that of Nora, will likely be revealed. Iris and her colleagues will be looking for answers about the same, but their quest might put them in unprecedented danger. Cisco and Kamilla’s relationship will become more intimate as the couple forges a deeper emotional connection. We will also get a look at how Caitlin’s life is affected by the absence of Frost. Check out the promo for the new episode below.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 8 Recap

In the eighth episode of ‘The Flash’ season 7, titled ‘The People V. Killer Frost,’ Team Flash has to deal with two major problems. Frost’s trial is drawing close, and the other force embodiments are still at large. Speed Force Nora and Barry search for Fuerza in Keystone City but instead meet a young woman named Alexa Rivera. At Frost’s trial, Kramer insists that Frost be given the metahuman cure instead of jail time. Since Frost is slightly different from other metahumans, the cure could prove fatal.

At the CCPD Headquarters, Cisco, Caitlin, and Allegra manage to neutralize the cures stored in the armory to protect Frost. At the courthouse, Joe’s testimony seems to work in Frost’s favor. However, when Kramer reveals that the cure was destroyed, the odds turn against Frost. Kramer insists on using the ARGUS version of the cure on Frost. Caitlin’s mom informs her that the cure won’t affect Frost as adversely as she feared. Frost refuses to take the cure as losing her powers would mean losing her identity.

Frost speaks to Kramer and learns that she lost her colleagues due to a meta’s betrayal. During the sentencing, Frost argues that taking away a meta’s powers brands them as born criminals, and forcing the cure on metas is unjust. She submits a plea for life imprisonment without parole. The judge rules in Frost’s favor, and her plea is accepted. Later, Joe advises Kramer to keep her morality in check, and the two express their mutual respect for each other. In Keystone City, the Flash meets Alexa, who suspects her trauma is blocking her memories of turning into Fuerza. She agrees to let team Flash run tests on her. At STAR Labs, the tests prove Alexa is Fuerza and Nora attacks her. Nora also threatens Iris, and when Barry tries to intervene, she takes away his powers.

