The Franchise Finale Recap and Ending, Explained: Does Tecto Get Completed?

The eighth and final episode of HBO’s comedy series ‘The Franchise,’ titled ‘Scene 117: The Death of Eye,’ revolves around the fate of Eric Bouchard’s pseudo passion project ‘Tecto: Eye of the Storm.’ Anita learns startling information concerning the future of the movie that will determine how her career will progress in Hollywood. She teams up with Daniel Kumar to ensure that their film will be completed despite the challenges they face. The first assistant director plans an inevitable coup to save the fruit of his labor, which turns his life around, possibly for the better! SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Franchise Episode 8 Recap

‘Scene 117: The Death of Eye’ begins with Pat Shannon’s announcement that Shane has lost his voice due to a severe illness, which makes him attend an upcoming comic book convention as the representative of Maximum Studios. He asks Anita to prepare his speech for the occasion on his laptop, only for her to see that ‘Tecto: Eye of the Storm’ is being “pulled.” She rushes to Daniel Kumar and lets him know that their film will be scrapped by the studio, which is not really a surprise for him, considering the series of misfortunes that occurred under the watch of his director, Eric Bouchard.

Daniel comes up with a plan to save ‘Tecto,’ which is reshooting the project effectively enough to change the tone and main narrative of the superhero movie with an increased adherence to the source comic books to satisfy the target audience. Anita is impressed by the plan and asks him to pitch it to Shane to save the film. She is ready to arrange a meeting with the studio head if the first AD can convince Eric to make significant changes to his version and release the “Kumar Cut.” Daniel asks Dave, the highly exhausted and overworked VFX supervisor, to make samples of his version.

Daniel then goes to meet Eric and convince the filmmaker to make the changes. However, before he can talk to the director, Dave holds everyone on the set hostage and blabbers about the “Kumar Cut.” Eric listens to the same and realizes that his AD has been sabotaging his work behind his back. He lashes out at Daniel and walks away, making the latter consider quitting show business altogether. Still, he pitches his ideas to Shane when Anita succeeds in arranging a meeting with the studio head. After listening to the AD’s pitch, he asks for an orange juice, which leaves the former and the producer in despair.

The Franchise Ending: Is Tecto: Eye of the Storm Being Pulled Out?

No, ‘Tecto: Eye of the Storm’ is not being pulled out. When Daniel and Anita’s pitch to Shane does not yield any immediate results or responses, they accept that the studio will scrap their movie. However, Pat surprises them by announcing that the film is being “pulled forward” to a summer tentpole release rather than being “pulled out.” The message Anita sees on Pat’s laptop is actually about releasing her movie sooner than expected rather than scrapping it. After seeing the word “pulled,” she thinks about the worst, which is also why Shane does not bother to respond to her invalid concerns.

The fate of ‘Tecto’ changes when Vid K. Tyler, the actor who plays Many Man in ‘Centurios 2: Continuum,’ is accused of being a pervert. In the wake of the allegations, the studio is forced to suspend the production of the tentpole project, opening a release slot for either ‘Tecto’ or ‘Toxic Man 2.’ Since Daniel and Anita deliver an incredible and committed pitch to Shane, he chooses the former over the latter, which makes their film the star attraction among the studio’s upcoming releases. Even though the AD and producer worry for nothing, their dedication to the movie is rewarded with a tentpole release that can immensely boost their careers.

Interestingly, ‘Tecto’ may have gotten scrapped if Many Man is part of its cast, rather than ‘Centurios 2: Continuum,’ as originally planned. Daniel and Anita dodge a bullet only because Pat places the character in the narrative of the bigger project by replacing him with Gurgler. Although the turn of events is seen as undesirable at the time by everyone involved in ‘Tecto,’ the same ultimately saves their movie and potentially enhances their careers. ‘The Franchise’ ends without revealing whether the film gets completed. However, since it is the new tentpole project, it is guaranteed to be released.

Does Daniel Get Fired? Will He Return to Tecto?

When Pat announces the release timeline of ‘Tecto,’ a sense of relief spreads among the movie’s crew members. Even Eric feels relieved to learn the news and forgives Daniel for trying to save his project behind his back. However, the filmmaker cannot forget his failed coup attempt, which motivates him to fire the AD. Still, it appears to us that Daniel hasn’t done working for the movie. Before he can leave the production facility, Pat tells him that Shane wants him back on the set, irrespective of Eric’s decision to fire him. The ball is now in the AD’s court. He can walk away from the project and the show business, but the chances of that happening, considering that Daniel breathes and lives filmmaking day after day, are none.

Daniel is expected to return to ‘Tecto.’ The eight episodes of the show have made it quite clear that Eric has no power or voice in his own project. Therefore, if Shane wants the AD to continue working on the movie, the “maestro” may have to accept such a decision, especially since the latter cannot walk away from the film, costing his entire career. The studio head has listened to Daniel explaining how he can make ‘Tecto’ a better film and connect with their target audience simultaneously. His suggestions and ideas are not pretentious experiments but soulful ways to satisfy the viewers.

Shane wants Daniel to bring these changes to ‘Tecto,’ especially now that the movie is the summer tentpole release. These suggestions convince the studio head to choose the film over ‘Toxic Man 2.’ Therefore, without the AD, the project would not be important enough. Eric may need to accept that and welcome Daniel back to his crew, even though he will return with much more authority and control. The “maestro” may tolerate his AD since he has a lot to benefit from the wonders Daniel can create. Even though the latter is the one making the changes, Eric will reap the benefits as the face of the project, which is a good enough reason to make amends with his disciple.

What Will Daniel Ask For? Will He Quit Show Business?

Shane welcomes Daniel back to ‘Tecto’ through Pat by offering him a chance to name his price. The AD has earned an opportunity to make a demand in return for his continued and impressive services. Daniel may decide against quitting show business and ask for his own movie to continue working on ‘Tecto.’ With his impressive pitch, he has proven that he is ready to take the next step and be an independent director rather than an AD. Making a movie of his own has always been Daniel’s dream and goal in life. Now that he is given a chance to fulfill such an ambition, he is expected to embrace it rather than walk away from the treacherous show business.

Shane may not even mind accepting Daniel’s potential demand to direct a movie independently. The studio head trusts him completely to take charge of a major project, which explains why the former insists on having him as part of ‘Tecto.’ Even though Daniel will only be credited as the movie’s first AD, Shane sees him as the film’s director, which explains why the latter is ready to displease Eric, the Maestro, for the former. Considering these factors, Daniel can easily convince the studio head to greenlight a project for him. Unsurprisingly, this possible project can even be the sequel of ‘Tecto.’

Daniel’s pitch to Shane clarifies that the former is well-versed in the mythology of the titular character. He even has ideas to explore the project’s comic book source efficiently, which makes him the perfect filmmaker to carry the responsibility of ‘Tecto’ beyond the first film. Since the movie has replaced ‘Centurios 2’ as the studio’s tentpole release, a sequel is guaranteed to be in the works. By helping to complete the first movie, he may receive an opportunity to helm the second one in the franchise.

