The Gentlemen: What Happens to Joe Green? Does He Die?

The second season of Netflix’s ‘The Gentlemen‘ sees Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass wade into new territory following their successful collaboration in Season 1. It has been a year since they removed the competitors vying for Bobby Glass’ weed empire, and now the business has expanded to an unprecedented scale. While this brings new enemies and allies into the mix, the duo also reunites with some familiar faces. For Susie, a blast from the past comes in the form of Joe Green. Their chance meeting in the first episode hints at something more in their past, and over time, it turns out that there is much more to what Joe had been planning. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Joe Takes Advantage of Susie’s Goodwill

Susie Glass and Joe Green go way back, but it has been a bit since they were in the same room. This is why she is surprised to find him at the auction for the Botticelli that she and Eddie need to procure for their new Italian friend. This reconnection leads to a romantic entanglement, which even her father warns her against. He has no problem with Susie choosing to spend her time with him, but he warns her not to get mixed up with Joe’s business. The thing is that he deals in cocaine, and given the Glass business, it is best to steer clear of that. Susie knows better than to mix business with pleasure, which is why she continues to see Joe but doesn’t discuss business with him, even when he tries to coax her into joining him.

Susie would most likely have kept things that way if it weren’t for her and her father falling out following the failure of her and Eddie’s plan to push for the legalization of marijuana. While Eddie gets badly beaten up and thrown in a ditch, Susie is sent on a two-week sabbatical to clear her head. She decides to use this time to travel to Peru with Joe, where she comes face to face with Carlos Vargas. He is the crime boss in control of the cocaine that Joe has been trying to get into business with. The idea is to use Susie’s pre-established network to move cocaine in the UK. Since her father would never approve of this, she decides not to tell him. In the meeting, they lay out the entire plan before Vargas, and he asks for two weeks to think and decide.

Susie and Joe go back home feeling rather hopeful, and sure enough, a couple of weeks later, they are visited by Vargas’ man, Hector. He reveals his boss has agreed to work with them and has sent a huge quantity of cocaine that they need to start moving. As promised, Susie’s network does its job, and soon, the money starts rolling in. In fact, so much money comes in that Susie has to get Chucky to clean the money, part of which she then converts into diamonds to keep it safe. It looks like the beginning of a successful enterprise, until one day, Chucky calls Susie, revealing that Vargas’ men have shown up at his Japistani restaurant. This is where Susie realizes she has been badly played by someone she thought she could trust.

Susie Uses Joe to Further Her Plans

At Chucky’s place, Vargas’ men reveal that their boss never agreed to do business with them. In fact, he had made up his mind not to, which means the cocaine that Hector brought was under false pretenses pretenses. Vargas is unhappy that his product was stolen and then sold on the streets by someone else. He wants to punish the people who wronged him, and to him, Susie seems to be one of the culprits. Joe tries to clear things up, revealing that Hector played them. He promises to bring Hector to them in return for sparing his and Susie’s life, but things are out of his control now. Or it would have been had it not been for Jack and Gabrielle showing up on time to kill Vargas men and give Susie some time to think.

Joe convinces her that Hector has betrayed them and Vargas will send more men to kill them. The only way out is for them to get the money they have and flee the country for the foreseeable future. Seeing no other way out, Susie gets the diamonds and is ready to flee with Joe when Blanket tells her that Hector had come looking for her earlier that day. This strikes her as odd, so she does a little digging and finds Hector’s dead body at Joe’s place. This means that Joe had been in cahoots with Hector all along. In fact, he killed Hector after her found out Vargas had caught up with him. Even when he roped Susie into his plan, he never gave her the full picture. This leads her to realise that their chance meeting at the Botticelli auction was also planned by him.

Joe basically wanted Susie’s resources and he was ready to let her pay the price for his bad decisions. She doesn’t take well to the betrayal, but she also knows that fleeing with Joe will permanently put her in Vargas’ bad books. So, she talks to the man, makes a deal with him wherein she gets him his money and cocaine back. At the same time, she also hands Joe over to him, knowing full well what a man like Vargas will do to a traitor like Joe. As he is taken away, her only regret is that she didn’t see through his schemes earlier. The bright side is that now Vargas has decided to actually work with her, which means she got what she wanted. As for Joe, while we don’t see what Vargas does to him, it is implied that he is as good as dead.

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