The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Suki na Ko ga Megane wo Wasureta’ or ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ episode 5 titled ‘The Girl I Like and I Welcomed the New School Term,’ Komura promises to go to the nearest post office with Mie-san. But when the latter learns that her friend is actually ruining his plans to be with her, she starts making excuses to go alone. Komura eventually sees throw her lies and confronts her about it. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Suki na Ko ga Megane wo Wasureta’ or ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ episode 5. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 5 Recap

The Nagamori Original Sweet Campaign gives participants a chance to win free sweets of their choice. Since Mie-san like the sweets there, she also wants to eat from that shop. But by the time she applies for the competition, only one day is left for the deadline to end. In order for her to stand a chance at winning the competition, she must post the points card by tomorrow. There is a post box just near the school where she wants to go once the classes are done.

However, when Komura learns about it, he fears that she might be in danger as she has forgotten her glasses at home. Therefore, he offers to go with her. But then moments later, his friends call him to tell him about a new place where they can enjoy the best arcade games. Komura is really interested but then he recalls his promise to Mie-san and makes an excuse that he has some work to do after school.

Interestingly, Mie-san overhears the conversation and starts ignoring Komura-Kun the entire day. She even goes as far as telling him that she is wearing contact lenses and going to the post office on her own. Luckily, Komura is just too caring to not notice that she is obviously lying and eventually confronts her about it. The two end up going to the post office together.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 5 Ending: Do Mie And Komura End Up Sitting Next to Each Other?

When the new year finally starts, Komura is really concerned about where Mie-san will end up sitting. He feels that the student should be someone who can help her out and looks after her. Furthermore, Komura also knows that it’s hard for her to see, so a corner seat will be preferable over others. When his turn arrives, he gets the corner seat just like the previous year. After he settles down, Komura notices that Mie-san is seated in the front row far away from him. But when Azuma-kun sits next to her, he hopes that he will help her out.

Interestingly, Mie-san asks him where Komura is sitting. After Azuma answers, she immediately looks back as if to confirm, but she cannot really be sure because of her poor eyesight. However, Komura does confirm his presence by waving back at her. But it turns out that Mie-san actually messed up her seat number, so Azuma holds her hand and guides her. Komura is watching them from a distance and gets really jealous.

Later, Komura notices that Mie-san’s other seatmate is actually Someya-san. He feels at ease as he imagines that she will be there for her. But for some reason, Mie-san keeps looking back directly toward Komura. He suddenly realizes that he sitting next to a new girl in class. He introduces herself to her and learns that her name is Hibuchi. But after talking for a while, the girl suddenly stands up and walks to the front of the class. It turns out that Hibuchi has poor vision and she cannot see the board from the back row.

Therefore, she approaches Mie-san in the front row and asks her if she would be open to exchanging seats with her. As if Mie-san was just waiting for such a chance, she immediately accepts and goes to the back row right next to Komura, exactly like the previous year. The two friends talk briefly in which, and she mentions that she doesn’t wish to keep looking and get into trouble, so she did not want to sit in the front row. This obviously means that Mie-san likes looking at Komura, but he feels that he should not overthink the situation.

