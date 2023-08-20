The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Suki na Ko ga Megane wo Wasureta’ or ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ episode 6 titled ‘I Brought Home the Girl I Like’s Glasses,’ Mie-san draws a portrait of Komura during the arts class. Later when she forgets her glasses at her desk, Komura takes them to his home and makes sure that they are well-cleaned. Mie-san knows how much Komura sacrifices for her, so she decides to help him during one of the classes. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Suki na Ko ga Megane wo Wasureta’ or ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ episode 6. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 6 Recap

One ordinary day in the school, Komura’s class is given the task to draw portraits in pairs. He sits in front of Mie-san but since she did not bring her glasses, she could not see properly. Therefore, she gets close to him and draws a beautiful sketch. Komura likes it so much that he wants to take it home but the art teacher informs him that she will be collecting all of them.

The following day after the students leave, Mie-san forgets her glasses in class. Fortunately, Komura finds it in her seat. He contacts her on a messaging app and learns that she is not in school. Therefore, he takes the glasses to his house. As he puts it on the table, he keeps imagining Mie-san in his room sitting, which makes him panic. Komura has a short conversation with her later that night and returns the glasses on the next school day.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 6 Ending: How Does Mie-san Help Komura?

The following day, Mie-san reaches the class and realizes that she has forgotten her glasses again. When she stands in front of Komura, she appears to struggle to see him. Therefore, she leans really close to him which makes Komura really nervous. Mie-san realizes that he really is Komura and greets him. Meanwhile, Komura concludes that this has become a habit for her but still continues to embarrass her to this day.

All of a sudden, Mie-san loses her balance and ends up falling into Komura’s arms. The two naturally feel flustered after that and are not able to look each other in the eye. Mie-san recalls that this is something that has quite often in the past and there was one time when she ended up touching someone’s lips as she got too close to them. But she soon realizes how weird her story is and is quick to clarify that this happened when she was really young and it hasn’t happened since then.

Later that day, one of the students in the class, mentions that Mie-san’s hair looks all over the place. This appears to bother her and she tries to ask if what others are saying is true. Komura manages to reassure her that she does not have to worry about anything as her hair looks fine. Mie-san later notices that Komura has some issues with his shoulder. She knows that he is always there for her and looks after her in every situation. That’s why she decides to give him a massage.

Naturally, Komura is a bit taken aback as he is not used to something like this and the idea of Mie-san touching him makes him nervous too. She helps him feel much more relaxed with her massage and when Komura expresses too much gratitude, Mie-san tells him that he always does something for her as well. She feels bad that she does not have her glasses with her and even goes as far as telling him that she will do everything for him when she has her glasses.

