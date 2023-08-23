The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Suki na Ko ga Megane wo Wasureta’ or ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ episode 7 titled ‘The Girl I Like and I Saw a Confession Together,’ Komura and Mie-san play in the park together for a while where the former worries for the latter. However, it turns out that he has just been overthinking everything. Komura later overhears a conversation between Azuma-kun and a girl from the school. When Mie-san is about to walk in on their conversation, he stops her, but in an unexpected manner. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Suki na Ko ga Megane wo Wasureta’ or ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ episode 7. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 7 Recap

One morning while going to school, it starts raining. Komura is walking with Mie-san who has forgotten her glasses and ends up stepping into a puddle of rainwater. Her socks and shoes end up getting wet and she is understandably disappointed. The following day, Komura finds Mie-san playing on the swing. She asks her to push him from behind and he does as he is told. Interestingly, Komura is nervous as he is touching her back for the first time, but soon his worry shifts towards something else.

Since Mie-san is swinging quite high, Komura feels that the people in front of her can see under her skirt. This worries her so much that he instantly stops pushing and catches her as she is swinging back in his direction. Komura tries to make an excuse for his abrupt action but Mie-san understands why he did what he did. She shows him that she is actually wearing pants under her skirt so he does not need to worry about anything.

One night as Komura is trying to fall asleep, he gets a call from Mie-san. It turns out that she has a sleepover at Asuka’s house but has lost her way to the bathroom. Komura remains on the call and makes sure that she finds the bathroom and safely returns to the room as well. The following day during a swimming class, Komura is staring at Mie-san and some of the students in the class end up noticing that.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 7 Ending: Why Does Komura Hug Mie-san?

One day after school, Komura-kun sees a cat walking to the backside of the school premises. He follows it and ends up confronted by an awkward situation. It turns out that Azuma-kun is standing with a girl there. In order to not disturb their conversation, Komura-kun hides behind a tree just near the duo. He is not trying to eavesdrop but in this situation, it appears that is what exactly he is doing. Unfortunately for him, the cat there notices him and keeps meowing at him, while he is trying to not draw any attention towards him. To make things even worse for him, Mie-san also ends up there exactly at the same time.

Since Mie-san is not wearing her glasses, she cannot see properly but she is actually looking for the cat in spite of that. She keeps calling for the cat while Komura is afraid that she might end up seeing him. Luckily for him, the cat eventually responds and ends up going to Mie-san. However, Mie-san could hear that someone was talking there so she appeared quite curious. Komura knows that she should not end up ruining the moment between Azuma-kun, so he is really nervous at this point. Finally, the girl confesses her feelings for Azuma-kun and tells him that she only knows one side of him.

The girl mentions that she would love to know Azuma-kun better. That’s exactly when Mie-san is about to walk right in front of the duo and distract them. Therefore, Komura pulls her behind the tree and the two end up hugging each other. Mie-san is understandably startled and does not say much. Eventually, Komura-kun apologizes and manages to avoid getting noticed by Azuma-kun or the girl as well, so their moment is not ruined at all.

