The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 9 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Suki na Ko ga Megane wo Wasureta’ or ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ episode 9 titled ‘I Went on a Field Trip with the Girl I Like,’ Komura and Mie-san class learns that they will have a school trip soon. The students are divided into two teams, and although the duo are initially in separate groups, they eventually end up in the same group as their original teams merge. Despite her best efforts to not forget her glasses, Mie-san makes a huge mistake and as he has to rely on Komura again, she finally breaks down. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Suki na Ko ga Megane wo Wasureta’ or ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ episode 9. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 9 Recap

Students in Komura’s class are grouped in teams of three to six students for the upcoming field trip. Each team has to come up with their own strategy for the trip. Komura is in a group with two other boys but he can’t help but keep looking for Mie-san. It is obvious that he is worried about her as she loses her glasses all the time, which could be dangerous, especially on a trip. The two boys notice this and offer to join Mie-san’s team of three girls with him so that he can look after her.

Meanwhile, Mie-san is also constantly looking at Komura while her team is planning. In order to make sure that she does not forget her glasses, she plans to keep an extra pair in her school bag. Eventually, Komura and Mie-san’s team have a short discussion and end up deciding to go together on the field trip. That night, Mie-san does exactly as she has planned but instead of putting her spare glasses, she puts the non-prescription fake glasses into the bag. On the field trip, the students are told to make a report and Komura knows that Mie-san can’t see properly.

Meanwhile, Mie-san tries desperately to hide the fact that she forgot her glasses and ends up getting lost in the crowd. Eventually, she has to take Komura’s help. When he finally finds her, Mie-san breaks down in front of him as she depends too much on him. Interestingly, Komura confesses that she always wants her to forget her glasses as he likes her relying on him.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 9 Ending: Does Mie-san Stop Depending on Komura? Is Komura Special For Mie-san?

The following day at school when Komura meets Mie-san, she learns that she has forgotten her glasses again. But unlike the other days, she has decided now to become more independent and not rely on Komura too much. So even though the contact lenses bother her, she refuses to take them off and takes Komura’s help instead. Although he might have felt a bit worried that he won’t be going to spend more time with her, Komura motivates her and expresses his excitement over her decision.

Later that day, Asuka-chan notices that Mie-san is having a hard time because of the contact lenses. She appears to be in pain but makes the excuse that she is just thinking about something after closing her eyes. Asuka knows that she is lying and tells her that she does not have to bother about using contact lenses and could simply take Komura’s help as he appears to like her relying on him. But all of a sudden, she gets a call from Yasaka on her phone and goes out of the class to answer. Mie-san’s other friend from the field trip argues that Yasaka is now special to Asuka.

While explaining it, she talks about Asuka’s expression and claims that she is undoubtedly in love with Yasaka. Later that day, Mie-san keeps wondering what being special to someone really means. After she finishes the class record, she goes to submit it to the teacher. That’s when she meets Komura in the hallway. She gets uncomfortably close to him to have a look at his face. Although Mie-san does it because of her poor vision, Komura is understandably flustered. She then turns back and runs away. On her way, Mie-san wonders if she is special to Komura-kun or not. But at this point, it is quite obvious that the two of them really like each other.

