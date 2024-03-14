The Good Ship Murder Renewed For Season 2 at Paramount+

Paramount+ and Channel 5 have renewed the crime drama series ‘The Good Ship Murder’ for season 2. The filming of the upcoming installment will begin in Malta in May. Paul Matthew Thompson, who created the Channel 5 original with Mike Benson, continues to lead the writers, with Gordon Anderson and Steve Hughes on board as directors.

In the first season, cruise singer Jack and First Officer Kate join forces to solve a murder in La Rochelle, uncovering eerie similarities to events in a crime writer’s book. In Casablanca, secrets hidden in sun-drenched alleys lead to a scandal involving a charity and a murder. The mood turns grim in Palma as a kidnapping disrupts a lavish wedding celebration. Murder lurks amidst a high-stakes poker tournament aboard the luxury ship. In Sicily, a deadly family saga unfolds, raising questions of mafia involvement. Barcelona’s majestic Sagrada Familia becomes involved in a murder investigation, with personal stakes for Jack and Kate. Lastly, in Malta, a famous singer’s appearance sparks controversy and a subsequent murder investigation unfolds.

The viewers can anticipate another thrilling installment of the crime drama as Jack and Kate are expected to return to tackle more perplexing cases aboard the luxury cruise liner. With each episode promising a new destination and a fresh set of suspects, the dynamic duo will likely face intricate mysteries that test their investigative skills and unravel the dark secrets hidden within the ship’s glamorous facade. From the sun-soaked streets of Mediterranean ports to the bustling markets of exotic locales, season 2 may offer a blend of suspense, intrigue, and high-stakes drama.

The core cast members of the series, including Catherine Tyldesley as Kate Woods, Shayne Ward as Jack Grayling, Claire Sweeney as Beverley Carnell, Geoffrey Breton as Piers de Vreese, and Zak Douglas as Jamil, may return to the second season of the crime drama.

Paramount+ has an impressive catalog of British shows. The streaming platform released the first season of BBC’s crime drama series ‘The Gold‘ last September and the original project ‘Sexy Beast‘ earlier this year. Malta, where the filming of the upcoming second season will start, is a significant location of another Paramount+ series ‘1923.’

