The Great Pottery Throw Down Season 2: Where Are The Potters Now?

‘The Great Pottery Throw Down’ is a British television series that showcases the art and skill of pottery making. Contestants compete against each other in a variety of challenges to demonstrate their creativity, technical proficiency, and ability to work under pressure. Hosted by Sara Cox, contestants are evaluated by a panel of expert judges. Premiered on February 2, 2017, season 2 had an array of challenges that tested the contestants’ abilities to throw, hand-build, glaze, and sculpt various forms of pottery.

The show explores different styles of pottery, from traditional to contemporary, and challenges contestants to push their creative boundaries. As viewers get a glimpse into the fascinating world of ceramics, learning about the techniques and artistic considerations involved in creating unique and functional pieces, they also get intrigued with the personalities of potters. For all the viewers who are curious to know where their favorite potter is these days, read to know more.

Ryan Barrett is Now a Top Male Runway Model

Ryan Barrett, a relative newcomer to ceramics with just two years of experience, emerged as the surprise winner. Before the show, Ryan, known for his prince charming looks, had a successful career as a model and clothing designer. The competition brought to light not only his creative abilities but also his commitment to experimentation with natural glazes and minerals, leading to tonal mixes and cascading effects that wowed the judges.

Post-show, Ryan’s success continued to soar. He extended his modeling career, working with prestigious brands like Versace, GQ, and Dolce and Gabbana. Ryan’s multifaceted journey from a model and clothing designer to a skilled ceramic artist showcases the boundless possibilities that unfold when passion and talent converge. To take his passion for pottery one step further, he worked on building a huge 3-D printer to print large porcelain works, along with a show at the Barbican Museum in London.

Richard J Parker Works Slipware and Sgraffito Pottery Today

Richard Parker, a former pub landlord, made a significant impact on the show by winning the show as a runner-up. After the show, Richard continued to channel his passion for pottery into a thriving career by working on slipware and sgraffito pottery. Whether through refining his skills, exploring new artistic avenues, or even incorporating pottery into his pub, he has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the pottery scene. He continues to share his pottery journey with all of his fans through his social media account.

Clover Lee Now Thrives as a Ceramic Maker and a Teacher

Clover Lee’s journey took an exciting turn when tasked with crafting Russian dolls on the show, her creation of Eco Animls not only won the day but also earned her commendation from the judges. Clover didn’t just stop after the show ended. She transformed her passion for pottery into a flourishing career. She now thrives as a Ceramic maker and teacher in the vibrant city of London. She has also taken the initiative to connect with fans through her own website, offering a platform where enthusiasts can explore and appreciate her unique creations. Beyond that, she engages with the pottery community by hosting workshops.

Carole Sender Runs an Online Platform, Clay with Carole, Today

Carole Sender’s ceramics journey spans 30 years, starting as a retail manager in a London craft store. After studying interior design, her passion for ceramics reignited in the 1980s. After the appreciation she received at the show, her life transformed. Carole now runs Clay with Carole a pottery teaching studio, and also facilitates classes and parties for adults and children. She creates hand-built forms inspired by plant and sea structures. She also crafts garden pieces, taking commissions for site-specific works. Along with this, she runs an online platform where she sells her work and engages with her fans, showcasing her artistic process.

Daniel Pratap is Now a Director at West Street Potters

Born in Sydney in 1960, Daniel Pratap moved to the UK at 3, settling in Southampton. Despite not choosing a pottery career early, he had a remarkable journey in the show. Even after the show, he stayed connected with pottery through evening classes and The Southern Ceramic Group. Now a director at West Street Potters, he has a home studio where he pursues his career as a potter and imparts his knowledge to others by taking classes and holding workshops.

James Douglass is an Adult Course Teacher in Ceramics at the National Glass Centre Today

At 25, James Douglass discovered a ceramics program at The National Glass Centre in Sunderland, where he worked while pursuing an MA in ceramics. Following a stellar performance, James, once a part-time gallery learning facilitator at the National Glass Centre in Sunderland became an Adult Course Teacher in Ceramics at the same centre in December 2016. In this role, he conducts ceramic throwing workshops for adults, fostering a relaxed environment to introduce participants to clay and develop fundamental throwing techniques. He intentionally avoids social media, choosing not to share his artwork there anymore. Perhaps, he’s currently focusing on other aspects of his artistic journey.

Elaine Wells is Now a Teacher at The Clay College

Inspired by the BBC Programme ‘The Craft of The Potter,’ Elaine Wells’ passion for pottery also ignited. A spontaneous decision to join the show eventually led her to an overwhelming exposure to pottery and an internship with Kate Malone after the show. This experience fueled her application to Clay College, where she graduated in 2019. Elaine remains at Clay College, assisting new students, driven by a commitment to teaching and learning the essential skills for studio pottery.

Cáit Gould Organizes Pottery Parties at Cait Gould Ceramics Today

Born in Zimbabwe to Irish parents, Cait Gould’s journey with clay began at Glasgow School of Art in 2002. After appearing for a short time in the show, Cait, a former teacher at a Quaker meeting house, embraced new challenges, finding joy in sharing the clay experience. She now teaches pottery, both wheel throwing and hand-building. With a website, Cait Gould Ceramics, she sells her creations and hosts classes, inviting others to join in the clay-filled fun.

Nam Tran Now Owns The Cernamic Studio

Nam Tran’s life took an unexpected turn when he found out that his professor at St. Martin had passed away and left his entire studio for Nam, With lots of hard work and motivation, he showed up in the show. Though his journey did not lead him to victory he got the exposure he needed to grow in his life. Now, Nam, the director at The Cernamic Studio, with his partner Susi, is determined to offer more than just basic pottery skills. Though their first studio faced closure during the challenges of COVID-19, Nam and Susi refused to yield to despair. Instead, they opened a new chapter by establishing a fresh studio.

In their revitalized space, Nam and Susi not only sell their distinctive artwork but also provide classes for those eager to delve deeper into the art of pottery. The studio serves as a vibrant showcase for their creations, fostering a community of passionate learners. Taking their commitment to accessibility further, Nam and Susi have launched an online platform under the studio’s name. This virtual space not only showcases their art but also engages with a broader audience, making the world of ceramics more accessible and inspiring.

Freya Bramble-Carter is an Instructor at Freya’s Clay Club

Freya Bramble-Carter, a London-based ceramics artist with a lifelong connection to the natural world, grew up in her father Chris Bramble’s studio, an already established ceramics artist and teacher. A former fine arts student, Freya’s journey started early, learning the craft under her father’s guidance. Even after the show, Freya’s work reflected her strong physical connection to clay. She now has a studio with her father where they hold pottery classes under the name ‘Freya’s Clay Club.’ Not only this, but she also co-owns Vessel Retreats, another pottery venture by her and two of her other fellow potters.

