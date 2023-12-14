The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Starts Filming in Toronto in September 2024

The filming of the sixth season of Hulu’s dystopian series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is set to commence in Toronto, Ontario, in September 2024. Eric Tuchman and Yahlin Chang are the showrunners of the upcoming installment, replacing creator Bruce Miller, who stepped down to focus on developing the sequel to the show, ‘The Testaments.’

In the fifth season of the series, the principal characters undergo significant transformations across 10 gripping episodes. Initially driven by revenge, June Osborne’s trajectory takes a surprising turn, culminating in her assuming the moral high ground. She escapes to the United States from Canada with Nichole after Luke turns himself in to ensure the safety of his family. Serena Joy Waterford experiences a role reversal as she becomes a handmaid. Aunt Lydia displays unexpected tenderness towards Janine after a near-death encounter and Commander Lawrence, once an ally of June, becomes increasingly difficult to trust.

The fifth installment concludes with several unresolved questions, setting the stage for the eagerly anticipated sixth season. The ardent admirers of the show are hopeful that season 6 will provide answers to pivotal queries, with the most pressing one being whether June will ultimately succeed in rescuing her daughter Hannah from the clutches of Gilead. The impending season is also poised to deliver the culmination of the series, addressing lingering uncertainties and bringing the narrative to a compelling conclusion.

For the upcoming installment, the main cast is expected to remain largely unchanged. We can expect familiar faces such as Elisabeth Moss (June), Yvonne Strahovski (Serena), Madeline Brewer (Janine), Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia), O-T Fagbenle (Luke), Max Minghella (Nick), Samira Wiley (Moira), Bradley Whitford (Commander Lawrence), and Amanda Brugel (Rita) to feature in the same. Alexis Bledel will not be a part of the sixth season’s cast, as her character Emily was written off in the fifth season.

Despite stepping down as the showrunner, Miller remains involved in the sixth season as a writer and executive producer. Joining him are the other executive producers who include Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Chang, Rachel Shukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, Kim Todd, and Tuchman.

With the filming set to commence in September 2024, viewers can anticipate the release of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 6 in 2025. Toronto also hosted the shooting of the previous installments of the dystopian drama. Furthermore, the city is a significant filming location of recently released projects such as ‘Priscilla‘ and ‘Gen V.’

