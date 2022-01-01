The Hook Up Plan Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

Netflix’s comedy series ‘The Hook Up Plan’ centers around Elsa, who tries to get over her ex-boyfriend for two years. Seeing Elsa’s disheartened life, her best friends, Charlotte and Émilie, hire an escort to date her. The French series progresses through the hysterical predicaments that ensue in the life of Elsa, who falls in love with the escort Julio.

Created by Noémie Saglio, Julien Teisseire, and Chris Lang, the show originally released on December 7, 2018. Even though the romantic series was only moderately appreciated by the critics, the adorable performances and heart-warming narrative of the show garnered a commendable fanbase. After three charming seasons, admirers of the show must be looking forward to the fourth installment. On that note, let us share the updates!

The Hook Up Plan Season 4 Release Date

‘The Hook Up Plan’ season 3 premiered in its entirety on January 1, 2022, on Netflix. The third season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 26-29 minutes each.

Regarding the fourth season of the show, we have disappointing news. In December 2020, Netflix announced that ‘The Hook Up Plan’ would end with its third season. Even though the streaming giant didn’t reveal the reason behind the show’s end, the creators and Netflix might have come to an inference that the narrative of the series has reached a natural conclusion in season 3.

The third season of the show ends with Elsa finally setting up her family with Julio and her son. She shares her joy and contentment with her friends, who accompany her through thick and thin. With Émilie, she recollects meeting Julio for the first time and the events that followed. After a fulfilling reminiscence, Elsa walks into the engaging world of motherhood. Considering the completion of Elsa’s story arc, it is unlikely that ‘The Hook Up Plan’ season 4 will ever get made.

Unlike the previous two seasons, the third and final season of the show follows Elsa, Julio, and her friends in their maturity, focusing on the themes of pregnancy and family. According to Marc Ruchmann, who portrays Julio, the shift in tone is intentional. In an interview given in December 2021, the actor said that the final season approaches the narrative with “seriousness,” setting the stage for the characters’ story arcs to complete brilliantly as they step into a new and mature stage of life.

With the show’s conclusion, the journey of the endearing cast also comes to an end. For Ruchmann, the experience of wrapping the filming of season 3 was nothing but “strange.” He also added that his time in the show led him to become friends with other cast members and shared optimistically that everyone would meet again. Over the three seasons, the captivating chemistry between the performers has played a pivotal part in the show’s success and the ardent admirers of the show may have to satisfy with just three installments of the same.

Even though a fourth round of ‘The Hook Up Plan’ seems improbable, fans can still cherish the delightful lives of Elsa and her friends on Netflix through three seasons of the show. As Elsa embarks on a new journey gladly as a mother, we can bid adieu to her with equal elation.

