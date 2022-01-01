Where is The Hook Up Plan Filmed? Is it a True Story?

Created by Chris Lang and Noémie Saglio, ‘The Hook Up Plan’ is a comedy series that follows Elsa, a Parisian, who is only getting older and more miserable. She is incapable of forgetting her ex even after two years post break up o her friends hire an escort boy to give her company. However, things get complicated when she actually begins to like him. Set against the romantic hues of Paris, the series is a lighthearted yet adorable take on modern-day relationships and love. The story befits the dreamy landscapes found in Paris but was the show actually filmed there? Let’s find out.

The Hook Up Plan Filming Locations

The series has three seasons which were filmed in 2019 and 2021. The three seasons were seemingly filmed over the years 2018-21. If you want to know where the show is shot, we have news for you. The show was actually filmed in Paris, the city of love!

Paris, France

The first season was seemingly filmed in the year 2018. The production team went to Paris where the entire show is shot. Paris is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful cities in the world known worldwide for housing many attractions such as the Louvre Museum, Notre-Dame cathedral, and the Eiffel tower. Because it is a city that reflects romance and culture in every nook and corner. Apart from that, the city is also reputed for its high-quality gastronomy and the terraces of its cafés.

One of the locations featured in the show is the 6 Rue Versigny 6, located in the heart of the city. A lot of movies and TV shows have chosen Paris as the backdrop and we don’t have to explain why. Its beauty and splendor automatically add to the narrative of any production. Some of them that feature the city of love include ‘Amelie,’ ‘Home Alone,’ ‘Emily in Paris,’ Killing Eve,’ etc. During the filming of ‘The Hook Up Plan’ season 2, a cast member Yéri Bérénice Ouédraogo shared selfies with other actors.

Is The Hook Up Plan Based on a True Story?

No, ‘The Hook Up Plan’ is not based on a true story. It is an original screenplay penned by Chris Lang, Noémie Saglio, and Julien Teisseire. Season 1 recounts the story of 30-year-old Elsa (Zita Hanrot) who falls into a rut after her breakup. So her friends hire a professional male escort Jules (Marc Ruchmann) to impress her. However, by the end of the first season, the protagonist discovers the truth that sends her reeling off to an even worse state of mind.

The series fundamentally focuses on friendship and the problems that sometimes occur because of lies, despite being curated with good intentions at heart. Lies have the power to break the trust between two people and dissipate the bond formed between a friend circle which is what happens in the show. Over the course of the last few years, we have seen this repeatedly represented in movies that have become evergreen. Some of them include the ‘Mean Girls’ franchise, ‘Sky High,’ ‘Firefly Lane,’ ‘Gossip Girl OG,’ One Tree Hill,’ among others.

In the first edition of ‘Mean Girls,’ Cady Heron (Lindsey Lohan) changes her personality to fit into her social circle. In the process, she ends up spewing lies everywhere which ultimately ends up bad for her. She ends up losing all her friends as a result. Although the latter takes place in a high school, it is relevant for people of all ages. However, ‘The Hook Up Plan’ also stresses the fact that lies sometimes can also be told to protect someone although it always ends up hurting the other person.

In the second season, Jules and Elsa start a secret affair after Elsa lies to her friends. It opens up another labyrinth of lies and dishonesty. Hence, although the show is not based on true events, it can be compared to the real world that is teeming with such issues and misunderstandings when it comes to friendship.

