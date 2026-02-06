The Housemaid 2 Expected Release Date, Plot and Cast

Directed by Paul Feig, ‘The Housemaid’ captures Millie Calloway‘s journey from hell and back in the form of a tightly knit family saga. Following a 10-year stint of imprisonment, Millie is released on parole with one major condition: she must get a stable job. However, faced with waves of discrimination due to her elusive background, Millie soon finds herself at her wits’ end, until she meets Nina and Andrew Winchester. The wealthy couple seems warm and just perfect to her, and thus, when Nina readily hires her as the house manager, she is more than elated. However, trouble soon begins to leak from every corner, forcing her to doubt everything and everyone.

The psychological thriller movie, based on the book by Freida McFadden, ends with Millie recognizing Andrew for the cruel and controlling partner that he is, before using his own tools against him and securing a win. Ultimately, Millie and Nina kill him together and begin a new chapter in their lives, rescuing more women along the way. Lionsgate has confirmed that the movie’s sequel, tentatively titled ‘The Housemaid’s Secret,’ has been greenlit and will begin production in 2026. As such, fans can expect the second movie to hit the screens as early as 2027.

The Housemaid 2 Will Likely Stay Faithful to The Housemaid Book Series

With the final moments of ‘The Housemaid’ teasing a vigilante women-rescuing duo of Millie and Nina, there is ample room for the creators to treat fans with a sequel to the story. Given the confirmation that ‘The Housemaid 2’ will take on the book’s sequel, titled ‘The Housemaid’ Secret,’ the creators already have the blueprint going forward. As of writing, there is one more book in this series, titled ‘The Housemaid’s Wedding,’ as well as a short story, called ‘The Housemaid’s Wedding,’ as well as a short story, called ‘The Housemaid’s Wedding ‘, that fits in between books 2 and 3. All these iterations, penned by Freida McFadden, feature Millie as the protagonist while simultaneously expanding on other characters, as well as the lore of the world they inhabit. With the runaway success of the first movie, it makes sense for the writing team to continue adapting the follow-up books for the screen.

The plot thread introduced at the end of the movie, featuring Nina’s friend, Lisa Killefer, is most likely to be continued in the sequel, given that we see signs of her being abused by her partner. However, it is just as likely that the scene is designed as a proof-of-concept for the next chapter in Millie’s life. In that case, the writers are more likely to focus on the story laid out by ‘The Housemaid’s Secret,’ which follows Millie’s journey through yet another wealthy household, the Garricks, who have their own share of secrets. While this sequel book isn’t a standalone, it doesn’t recall many details from the previous book in the series either, and it remains to be seen whether the creators choose to adapt the storyline as is or bring their changes to it, as they did with the first movie.

Author Freida McFadden Wants Amanda Seyfried Back For The Housemaid 2

The novel, ‘The Housemaid’s Wedding,’ promises a brand new cast alongside two familiar faces, Millie and Enzo, and it is likely that the upcoming sequel movie will follow that trend. As such, fans can expect Sydney Sweeney to reprise her role as Millie Calloway, with actor Michele Morrone most likely returning as Enzo. However, the burning question continues to be whether Amanda Seyfried will once again don the garb of Nina Winchester, given her character’s absence in the source material. Surprisingly, writer Freida McFadden herself wants Amanda back for the sequel, and has told E! News about her hope that “if she (Amanda) is free, can at least do a cameo, because I would love to see her come back.”

While there is a distinct chance of Amanda joining the cast of the second movie, the same cannot be said for actor Brandon Sklenar, who plays Andrew Winchester in the movie. Given Andrew’s death, fans can expect some fresh faces stepping into the antagonistic role in the future. Notably, the sequel book also teases new developments in Millie’s love life, especially with the introduction of a character named Brock. While it is likely that Brock will be adapted to the screen, as of writing, there is no information about who might step into the role. Additionally, actors Alexandra Seal and Brian D. Cohen have a high chance of reappearing as Officer Jessica Connors and Detective Smythe, respectively.

The Housemaid 2 Might Challenge Millie’s Brand of Justice

The common factor between Millie and Nina’s transformative journey in ‘The Housemaid’ lies in their understanding of solidarity, especially when it comes to people who are raising their voices against abuse. Thus, ‘The Housemaid 2’ is likely to expand on this thematic strand further, potentially adding more moral dilemmas along the way for Millie to ponder. While Nina’s involvement in the plot is still in the hypothetical stages, there are still several aspects of her character that can do wonders with a deeper exploration, and the first on that list is her dynamic with Cece. Moreover, the sequel can also be expected to introduce new characters in the same vein as Millie and Nina, who possess their own backstories and tragic arcs.

The sequel to ‘The Housemaid’ also brings a chance to expand on Enzo’s role, as the book version of his character is a direct part of Millie’s vigilante team. Whether it is his mysterious past or the complicated nature of his dynamic with Nina, both have high potential for creative exploration, and it is unlikely that the creators will miss that opportunity. On that note, the movie can potentially reintroduce Kathleen, Andrew’s ex-fiancée, to the story, as so far we have only heard about her in passing mentions. As one of the original survivors of Andrew’s abusive cycles, she can bring a fresh perspective to the story, perfectly complementing Millie, Nina, and the other landmark characters who might join the team going forward.

