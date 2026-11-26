Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives’ returns for a second season, bringing back the complicated, secretive, toxic relationships that continue to make things worse. Season 1 follows the investigation into the murder of a girl named Abby, while unraveling the romance between Sophie and Margo. The murder mystery is resolved in the season finale, but ends on a cliffhanger with the murder of Margo’s brother, Kyle, at the hands of Sophie. Season 2, however, opens with the discovery of yet another dead body of a teenage girl. She is identified as Elly Gates, and as more details about her life come to light, her death seems more connected to the lead characters. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Elly’s Case Leads Back to Margo and Sophie

While Margo is caught up in her drama with Sophie and other things in Maple Brook, her brother, Kyle, has his own stuff to take care of. He is a drug dealer and has dealings with a biker gang led by a woman named Zelda. Elly is her granddaughter, but she has lived in a foster home since Zelda was sent to prison for a crime. The fact that she is unable to raise her granddaughter in her own home and under her own care eats at her. It feels even worse after Zelda finds out on the news that Elly was found buried in a shallow grave. The cops, Salazar and Flynn, discover that Elly was four months pregnant, which makes the father of her baby the obvious suspect. The problem is that her foster parent has no idea that Elly even had a boyfriend.

The cops find Elly’s best friend, who reveals she was dating an older guy, but she doesn’t know anything else about him. He also points them towards Elly’s grandma, Zelda, who is shocked to discover the truth about her granddaughter’s pregnancy. Her disdain for law enforcement is apparent, and she doesn’t even try to hide that she doesn’t trust them to solve the case. She also seems to know more than she is letting on, but Salazar and Flynn are not able to wrest the truth out of her. Luckily for them, the young girl at the house comes to them and tells them about Kyle, whom Zelda and the rest of the gang are looking for.

Salazar and Flynn have no idea that the biker gang has been hounding Margo to reveal her brother’s location. They don’t tell her exactly why they are looking for her brother, but she figures that it must be because he owes them money. She even offers to give them half a million dollars to bury the whole thing and move on, but Zelda makes it clear that the money doesn’t buy Kyle’s freedom. It only means they won’t bother Margo and her husband anymore. Zelda would have kept this promise, but then she discovered her granddaughter was pregnant. This means that the killer robbed her of two lives, and so it makes sense that Kyle should also lose someone close to him. And that leads them back to Margo.

Elly’s Murderer Turns Out to be Someone Close to Zelda

The thing is, Gentle John, Zelda’s right-hand man, has told everyone that Kyle was Elly’s secret boyfriend. It is John who claims that Elly was pregnant with Kyle’s child, which means Kyle is the one who killed her. There is no reason for Zelda not to believe him, which is why she never questions him further. Eventually, driven by bloodlust, they track down Margo to her lake house, where they catch her with Sophie. This is where Zelda lays down the whole truth, ready to torture and kill the two women if that’s what it takes to figure out where Kyle went. As they start hurting Margo, Sophie realizes just how dire the situation is. Margo tries to convince them that her brother was many things, but he would never sleep with, let alone impregnate, a child.

When she asks how they know it was Kyle, John claims he talked to Kyle the week before, when the latter confessed to killing Elly. Only Sophie knows this cannot be because Kyle died long before that. She reveals this truth, while also confessing that she is the one who killed him. While Margo is shocked and confused, the question circles back to Elly’s murderer. Zelda can see that Sophie is telling the truth, which means John lied about the phone call. John claims that the women are lying, and that Kyle is the one who killed and buried Elly. At this point, Zelda is already suspicious of him. She also knows that no one knew anything about burying Elly. How could John know about it?

Zelda’s Quest for Revenge Doesn’t End Well for Her

John claims that Zelda mentioned burying Elly at some point, but she expressly remembers that she did not. She also concedes that Margo is right: Kyle never had the reputation of targeting young girls. John, on the other hand, was known for it. It seems that when Zelda was in prison, John lured Elly into his trap. When she got pregnant, he panicked that she would tell her grandma. So, he killed her and, to save himself, blamed the whole thing on Kyle. It was convenient because around the same time, Kyle seemed to have vanished from the face of the Earth. The moment Zelda realizes her granddaughter’s killer had been in front of her all along, she puts a bullet in his head.

While John is dead and Zelda has had her revenge, she and her gang are also in trouble. Earlier, Margo had dialed 911, and now the cops are surrounding the place. Zelda knows that either they surrender and go to prison or they fight back. They choose the latter, but the whole gang ends up getting shot. When all her people are dead, Zelda doesn’t see any point in living anymore. If arrested, she will be sent to prison, which she doesn’t want. Instead, she chooses to go down fighting. She goes out, feigning surrender, but then pulls out her gun. Before she can fire a shot, the cops shoot at her, and she is killed on the spot.

Read More: The Hunting Wives Season 2 Ending Explained: Whose Blood is on Margo’s Hands?