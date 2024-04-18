The HYPE Company on Shark Tank: Sustainable And Fashionable Slides

When it comes to footwear fashion, many prioritize the ongoing trend over ethics. That is exactly where The HYPE Company, or HYPD, tends to work, focusing on conscious style as well as fashion. In episode 21 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ season 15, the founders showcased the customizable footwear to the sharks and talked about how fashion statements can be made without compromising the planet. Since featuring on ‘Shark Tank,’ the conscious footwear brand has brought in more customers, increasing its popularity and sales.

The HYPE Company: Who Are They And What Do They Do?

The HYPE Company or HYPD works as the voice of the unsatisfied, passionate fans of their brands by providing them with footwear that reflects their spirit. But at the heart of it is the co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, Cheng Kue. In 2002, Cheng graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he studied Industrial and Product Design and even received the student merit award. His professional career began as a design intern at Philips Design, after which he worked as a Product Designer at a company called Ignition.

After gaining a few months of experience, he bagged a job at Adidas as a Footwear Designer in April 2004. After serving there for more than four years, he switched to Crocs, Inc., where he started out as a Senior Footwear Designer and went on to become the Design Director. In August 2014, he founded a company called ID Engine, where he is still the Principal Designer. During his two decades of experience in the footwear industry, he earned various design awards and recognition, selling more than 35 million pairs of shoes for Adidas, Fila, Crocs, and Keen. Then, upon envisioning creating a brand to cater to the expectations of superfans, he established The HYPE Company in May 2018.

When COVID-19 arrived in a year or so, along came several other challenges. Instead of backing down, Cheng came up with a manufacturing process that streamlined dependency on suppliers and factories. This method allowed quicker manufacturing of his products, which made it easier for him to provide his customers with timely shipments. Meanwhile, he also serves as the Chief Product Officer at People Footwear. In 2022, Cheng was joined by Marc Herzberger in his venture to make The HYPE Company create a positive dent in the footwear industry.

The University of Colorado graduate, Marc, served as the President of the Legislative Council in the University of Colorado Student Government from March 2010 to December 2011. Next in his professional journey, Marc joined Crocs, Inc., and worked there for more than nine years, serving as International Tax Analyst, Global Transfer Pricing Manager, and Senior Manager Asia Tax and Transfer Pricing. In September 2020, he took the role of International Tax Director at Mirion Technologies, Inc. before joining Cheng and becoming the Chief Executive Officer of The HYPE Company in May 2022.

With a more conscious and sustainable approach, the founders are proud of using manufacturing techniques that are approximately 98% waste-free, which doesn’t compromise the planet. Furthermore, the midsoles of all the HYPD footwear are made from plant-based EVA materials. Another unique feature of these slides is that they offer consumers the option to have multiple interchangeable straps on top of a single base to reflect their personal expression and get unmatched comfort. Every step you take wearing the custom slides of The HYPE Company is towards sustainability and personalized fashion statements.

The HYPE Company Update: Where Are They Now?

With its headquarters located in Denver, Colorado, The HYPE Company, or HYPD, takes pride in leaving a positive impact on the planet as it creates products that are 100% vegan-friendly and sustainable. The Overtime and Dyme Lyfe sliders are priced at $50 each, while the sliders in the NCAA collection can be purchased for $60 each. You also have the option to design your personalized, adjustable slides. First, you must select the color you want in your midsole and the shoe size.

Next, you are asked to design your personalized strap; upload one of your own designs or choose from a wide collection of pre-designed straps. Then, you can pay $50 for the custom slides and have them delivered to your doorstep. However, free shipping is only available on orders above $55 in the continental USA. These slides are exclusively available for purchase on the brand’s official website.

