The Instigators End-Credits Scene: Who Are Found Dead?

Apple TV+’s heist comedy film ‘The Instigators’ ends with an ambiguous development that revolves around the discovery of two dead bodies. Two officers of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, who are also known as the Mounties, find the corpses of two men frozen out in the snow. Since their faces are only partially visible, it may seem difficult to identify them initially. However, a closer look at the first man’s features, especially the beard, reveals that the dead bodies belong to Mr. Besegai, also known as Mr. B, and his business partner and accomplice, Richie Dechico, the masterminds behind Rory and Cobby’s heist! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Mayor Miccelli Exacts Revenge on the Heist’s Masterminds

The men of Mayor Miccelli seemingly kill Mr. B and Richie Dechico for trying to rob him. When Miccelli meets Francis “Frank” Toomey for the first time, the cop asks the mayor about the individuals behind the murder of the police commissioner. He replies that the authorities shouldn’t worry about them, as the “animals” working for him will handle the same people involved in the heist. For the mayor, the robbery is a personal predicament, and he doesn’t want the police to engage in it officially. Thus, his men must have traced the two bakers down and killed them for turning against him.

The deadly mistake Mr. B and Richie make is asking Scalvo to commit the robbery himself rather than sending only Rory and Cobby. The young man’s association with the two men is popular and established enough for Frank to look for the latter duo when he learns that Scalvo is involved in the crime. Similarly, Miccelli’s men may not have taken a lot of time to trace the dead robber back to the two bakers. After identifying them as the masterminds behind the heist, it is just a matter of tracking their movements to kill them. For someone like Miccelli, there are enough resources to keep an eye on the two old men.

When the initial heist goes wrong after Scalvo and the police commissioner’s murders, Mr. B shows up at his bakery to inform Richie that he is leaving for his cabin, which must be in Canada. After Booch’s confrontation with Rory and Cobby, the former may have informed Richie that the robbers from Quincy don’t have any money with them. By then, Frank shows up before the chef and scares him by making a scene at his bakery. Realizing that his life is under threat, Richie must have followed Mr. B to the latter’s cabin, only for Miccelli’s men to find them. They seemingly kill the two men and leave the dead bodies out in the snow, where they remain until the Mounties find the corpses.

It is not a surprise that Miccelli ensures the deaths of Mr. B and Richie, especially considering his obsession with power. He is immersed in the euphoria authority gives him, which makes him not vacate the mayor’s office even after his opponent, Mark Choi, wins the election. For such a man, the robbery is an act that challenges his power rather than just a heist that targets money. Miccelli may not want anybody to believe he is weak or impotent after getting targeted by a group of robbers, specifically the individuals with authority who surround him. Thus, by killing Mr. B and Richie, he is making a statement. Unfortunately, the evidence against him reaches his rival, Choi, who uses the same to send him to prison.

