Is Grady Dead? Is Augusto Aguilera Leaving The Last Thing He Told Me?

Season 2 of ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ centers around the reintroduction of danger into the lives of Hannah and her daughter, Bailey, which sends the duo back on the lam. However, this time around, instead of keeping them in the dark, Owen, whose feud with the Campanos is the source of the danger looming over his family, decides to loop them into his plan. He has been working with US Marshal Grady Bradford to build a case against the crime family and put them away for good since it’s the only way to ensure his family’s full safety. However, while he remains confident in his partner’s abilities, Hannah and Bailey can’t help but remain suspicious. They believe that Grady is hiding something big. Consequently, in episode 4, titled ‘Ghosts,’ when the Marshal fails to show up for an arranged meeting with Owen, his demise becomes a point of concern. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Grady Dies at the Hands of the Campanos

After Owen, Hannah, and Bailey’s brief stint in Arizona, the family finds themselves back in Arizona with the intention of looping back in with Grady. However, the Marshal is a no-show for his meeting with Owen, which raises suspicion. Therefore, Hannah reasons that their best bet lies in paying a visit to the US Marshal’s office to find out the agent’s whereabouts. In the spirit of making family decisions, Owen agrees to let the woodworker take the risk of walking into the law enforcement agency. The visit turns out to be incredibly effective as it reveals startling secrets about Grady. Apparently, the latter has been running his operation against the Campanos entirely off the radar of official law enforcement channels.

In fact, Grady has been on leave for the past month or so. His boss, Maris Anderson, had advised him to take some time off from work after a few of his recent cases ended in disaster. One particular investigation resulted in the death of a young child. Although none of it was directly Grady’s fault, it had made the agent more reckless and prone to forgoing protocol. As a result, the reality begins to set in that his collaboration with Owen was another manifestation of this reckless abandon. While Grady made the latter believe their investigation had the official backing of the attorney general, they have actually been on their own this entire time.

Instead of working with the department, Grady had gone rogue with Owen in hopes of collecting enough evidence to be able to directly take an airtight case to the attorney general. However, in doing so, he puts himself in a vulnerable position. In addition to Owen, the Marshal is also working with an insider on Teddy Campano’s personal detail. Right before his proposed meeting with the other man, he runs a two-man sting operation on the Campano heir, sending in his mole to a classified meeting with a wire. Naturally, he ends up getting caught by Teddy’s men, who torture him in an attempt to pry out his secrets. Nonetheless, Grady ends up taking his secrets with him to the grave. Owen realizes the same when he breaks into his apartment. However, Teddy has covered his tracks by staging the scene to make it look like a drug overdose.

Augusto Aguilera’s Journey With The Show Seems to Have Come to an End

Although ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ is no stranger to the occasional bait-and-switch surrounding character death plotlines, Grady’s demise seems to be conclusive and final. Shortly after Owen finds his dead body in his apartment, the Austin PD and Maris Anderson also show up at the crime scene. Since their conclusion also firmly confirms Grady’s death, there’s no reason to believe a different fate may await the character. Even though the Us Marshal has met his end, his presence will likely continue to haunt the narrative. For instance, off-the-bat, the evidence he has collected in the Campano case becomes a coveted item that will determine the future of the narrative.

However, even though Grady’s impact will continue to have ripples throughout the story, it’s unlikely that he himself will return to the series. Unfortunately, this also means fans might have seen the last of actor Augusto Aguilera with season 2’s episode 4. While it is possible that the Us Marshal might make another brief appearance in the future in flashback sequences, he likely won’t be returning to the series as a recurring cast member. After his departure from the show, Aguilera already has a few exciting projects lined up for the future. Fans can catch him as Tomas in the dinosaur adventure series ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.’ Furthermore, the actor has two other projects, ‘Hotel Tehran’ and ‘52nd State,’ lined up for the future.

