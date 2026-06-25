The Legend of Vox Machina Season 5 Expected Release Date, Cast and Plot Details

‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ season 4 ends on a major cliffhanger that is bound to leave the fans clawing for another season. Following a time jump, most of which finds the band of adventurers scattered and embarking on their own voyages, Vox Machina inevitably fall back together when a new danger brews on the horizon. A killable cult is on the prowl to serve their God-in-the-making, The Whispered One. The leader’s charm and appeal prove to be so infectious that even one of Exandria’s champions, Pike, herself ends up getting manipulated to the wrong side of the war for it.

Even though the cleric’s faith in her friends is restored, by then it’s already too late. The Whispered One has achieved his godhood, made the Vox Machina kneel to his whims, and even slaughtered one of their own. Despite the bleak ending, fans of the show can rejoice in the knowledge that the series has already been renewed and will be returning for its fifth season. A confirmed release date hasn’t arrived yet and is speculated to remain “up to the whims of television.” Still, a conservative estimate can be made for 2028 to be the year when the show returns to the viewers’ screens.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 5 Will Be Its Final Season

Over the past four seasons, ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ has been closely adapting the Dungeons & Dragons campaign by Critical Role. With season 4, the narrative, largely faithful to the source material, firmly reaches the tail-ends of the story arcs in ‘The Campaign of Vox Machina.’ As a result, it’s no surprise that with season 5, the series will finally come to an inevitable end. The fight against The Whispered One will prove to be the last checkpoint in Vox Machina’s adventures, at least for now. For the most part, the next season can be expected to take significant reference from the existing campaign, with a few occasional changes and divergences.

Given the way the season 4 finale ends, Vax’s death, the ensuing mourning, and attempts to bring him back to life can be expected to take center stage at the beginning of season 5. As the story progresses, the stakes will continue to get higher, and our heroes will find themselves in increasingly perilous circumstances. However, regardless of the challenges they face, the conclusion promises to be explosive and exciting. In a conversation with The Direct, Sam Riegel, writer/producer/voice actor on the show, discussed the same. He shared, “I hope we won’t have to wait super long (for season 5), but I will tell you this: no matter how long the wait is, the payoff will be so worth it. Seasons 4 and 5 tell an incredible story, and I think we ended the series exactly how we wanted to.”

The Heroes of Exandria Will Return in The Legend of Vox Machina Season 5

As ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ nears its end, the fifth season will provide a final chapter in the stories of the titular heroes. Consequently, fans can confidently expect these same heroes, and their voice actors, to return for the next season. The core members of the voice cast, including Laura Bailey (Vex’ahlia), Taliesin Jaffe (Percy), Ashley Johnson (Pike), Liam O’Brien (Vex), Marisha Ray (Keyleth), Travis Willingham (Grog), and Sam Riegel (Scanlan), can also be expected to reprise their central roles.

Additionally, Wayne Brady, who voices Taryon Darrington, the latest member of the adventuring group, can also be expected to return. On the other hand, characters who are integral to the progression of the story are also bound to make a comeback. This includes Percy’s sister, Cassandra (Esmé Creed-Miles), Vex’s trusty bear-friend Trinket (Matthew Mercer), Scanlan’s daughter Kaylie (Aisling Franciosi), the Matron of Ravens (Courtenay Taylor), Everlight (Tracie Thoms), and more. On the more antagonist side, Andy Serkis will likely reprise his role as the voice of Gideon, the man behind the elusive Whispered One.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 5 Will Focus on the Fight Against the Whispered One

The ending of ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ season 4 pretty clearly sets up the foundation of the upcoming season 5, centering the protagonists in a war against the Whispered One. After taking on various other adversaries, Gideon proves to be the most ruthless of enemies as he successfully turns off the Vox Machina members against the group and kills another member. Furthermore, he even manages to achieve a disheartening show of defeat from the heroes by compelling them to kneel to him in front of all of Exandria. Therefore, the Whispered One, who is on the precipice of godhood, is steadily hurtling towards the peak of his power.

On the other hand, Vox Machina reaches a new rock bottom. Their group is fractured not only by Scanlan’s absence and Vex’s death but also by Pike’s lapse in loyalty and the grief looming over their heads. Therefore, season 5 will likely delve into the individual struggles of each member as well as their collective fight against evil. Additionally, fans can expect plenty of exposition and lore about the Whispered One’s past, including his mysterious and doomed relationship with the Raven Lady. These storylines will fill in the gaps and work towards bringing the narrative towards its ultimate conclusion. Fortunately for fans, since the show’s inception, the Critical Role Universe has only expanded, resulting in the release of other shows in the same continuity. As such, it’s always possible for the adventuring heroes to return even past the show’s final season.

Read More: The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 Episode 1, 2 and 3 Recap: Creatures, Krakens and Cults