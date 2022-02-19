7 Shows Like The Legend of Vox Machina You Must See

Adult animated adventure series ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ creates an enticing ambiance to grapple the imagination of its core fans, while the accessibility of the story invites new audiences. The story revolves around the titular team of superheroes, Vox Machina, in their epic adventures. The mythical entanglement of the story notwithstanding, it is an excellent homage to its predecessor, ‘Critical Role,’ and the original universe of ‘Dungeon and Dragon.’ The series packs a team of mighty adventurers with intriguing powers and tragic pasts, and following its finale, you must want to go back to some classics of the form. In that case, we have prepared a list of shows that may fascinate you. You may find most of these shows similar to ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Static Shock (2000-2004)

The new millennium’s first decade was arguably the best time for superhero animated shows. Created by Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek Dingle, based on the Milestone Media original comic series ‘Static,’ ‘Static Shock’ packs a lot of comedy and action to captivate the fans. Virgil Hawkins, an African-American boy, gets electromagnetic powers in a gang war, becoming “Static.” The rest of the story follows Static teaming up with his best friend and tech whiz Gear to beat up some bad guys. ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ is all about friendship and inclusivity, and it cannot get more inclusive than an African-American superhero getting his original series.

6. Legion of Super-Heroes (2006- 2008)

Created by Amy Wolfram based on the characters sketched by Otto Binder and Al Plastino, the teen animated superhero series Legion of Superheroes’ extends the DC universe to the next millennium. DC uses its mythology to create a new generation of heroes from scratch in the series. Inspired by the legends of Superman, a billionaire named James Tucker strives to put together an intergalactic team of superheroes. He takes Lightning Lad, Brainiac 5, Phantom Girl, Bouncing Boy, Triplicate Girl, Timber Wolf, Chameleon Boy, and Saturn Girl under his wing. If you have a thing for dynamic animation and superheroes following ‘The Legend of Vox Machina,’ this is a series you should try out by all means.

5. What If (2021-)

C. Bradley developed the animated anthology series ‘What If…?’ from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. DC has been the ubiquitous winner in the department of animated shows. Still, after the overwhelming success of the MCU films, Marvel Studios gathered enough courage to produce an animated series based in the universe. By employing the multiverse concept, the series reimagines alternative timelines where things unfold differently than the movies. In this universe, Captain America is not the first Avenger – it is instead SSR agent Peggy Carter who performs the inter-dimensional travel. If following ‘The Legend of Vox Machina,’ you are looking for retellings of classic tales, this series will surely achieve the effect.

4. Invincible (2021-)

Created by Robert Kirkman, and set in the Image Universe, the adult animated superhero series ‘Invincible’ taps into the superhero nostalgia while packing some surprises. The show follows the extraordinary coming-of-age story of Mark Greyson. Son of the world’s most powerful superhero, Mark fits into the dress of the titular superhero. He learns the art from his father and overcomes everyday superhero teen problems. While the series looks exceptionally clean, it conceals gore action sequences and bold animation to surprise the genre fans. If you are after some more mature and gore superhero shows following ‘The Legend of Vox Machina,’ you must add this instant classic to your bucket list.

3. Arcane (2021-)

Christian Linke and Alex Yee teamed up to create the enthralling action-adventure series ‘Arcane‘ for Netflix. Based on the online multiplayer ‘League of Legends,’ the steampunk animated series unfolds a fascinating world before the viewers. The scientific utopia of Piltover is synonymous with progress, but it thrives at the expense of the underbelly of poverty that runs amok in the underground city of Zaun. With the death of Vander, the protector of Zaun, sisters Vi, and Powder find each other at two sides of a raging battle. If you are looking for shows based on games after ‘The Legend of Vox Machina,’ this critically acclaimed series will please your senses.

2. Teen Titans (2003-2006)

Developed by Glen Murakami and Sam Register and based on the titular DC superheroes envisioned by Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani, the animated series ‘Teen Titans’ reminds the formula of the success of DC’s animated universe. Beast Boy, Robin, Cyborg, Raven, and Starfire take the helm of the land’s security from their T-shaped tower. Gruesome villains emerge, but it is nothing the heroes cannot handle. These superheroes operate on their own within the niche, never intersecting with the ‘Justice League Unlimited’ universe. Over the years, the series has become one of the most iconic shows to have ever come out of DC. If the dynamic between the characters in ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ keeps the story interesting for you, you must revisit the classic series.

1. Justice League (2001-2004)

Bruce Timm developed the early ‘Justice League’ series from the titular team of superheroes put together by Gardner Fox. Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Flash, Hawkgirl, and Martian Manhunter protect the galaxy against time-bending aliens and powerful supervillains. Dynamically animated, vividly portrayed, and complete with a hair-raising opening sequence (hands down one of the most inspiring things you would have seen in your early millennial childhood), this series is pretty much the highlight of the DC animated universe. There are no vampires, but if you like some epic action following ‘The Legend of Vox Machina,’ this is one of the best shows you will come across.

