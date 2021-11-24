7 Shows Like Arcane You Must See

Developers Christian Linke and Alex Yee infuse life into a vibrant and contrasting world in animated sci-fi series ‘Arcane.’ As a prequel to the ‘League of Legends’ game series by Riot Games, the series transports the audiences to the futuristic worlds of Piltover, and its dystopian foil, Zaun. After the death of Zaun’s protector, Vander, the undercity descends into madness, while destiny forces sisters Vi and Powder to be arch-enemies. The themes include class struggle, sibling rivalry, family, politics, and science. If the futuristic world of the show has enamored you, we have some suggestions at hand. You can find most of these shows similar to ‘Arcane’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Humanity Has Declined (2012-2013)

If the tag post-apocalyptic evokes a sense of dread in you, fantasy anime ‘Humanity Has Declined’ (‘Jinrui wa Suitai Shimashita’) will be enough to elevate your mood, its wacky premise notwithstanding. Directed by Seiji Kishi and based on Romeo Tanaka’s light novel series of the same, the post-apocalyptic fantasy anime series unveils a future where humanity is almost extinct, and the remaining ones have shrunk to be fairies to adjust to the lack of resources. Technology has made leaps and bounds of progress, and the fairies have grown a particular penchant for candies. If the festive air of Piltover in ‘Arcane’ appeals to your senses, this uncanny utopia will ignite your imagination.

6. Grey’s Anatomy (2005-)

For the fans of medical drama, the long-running Shonda Rhimes show ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ hardly needs an introduction. The series explores the highs and lows of a surgeon’s taxing professional life through the titular character of Meredith Grey. Beginning as an intern in the first season, Dr. Grey has to face a sea of challenges. However, it is interesting to see how the series mingles the titular characters’ professional and personal lives, especially her relationship with her sister Lexie. Lexie is surprised to know the existence of Meredith, and Meredith is jealous of Lexie’s picture-perfect family life. If you have related to the tense and fiery rivalry between the two sisters, this is a show that you should add to your bucket list.

5. Into The Badlands (2015-2019)

Creator duo Alfred Gough and Miles Millar paint a visceral post-apocalyptic world in the sci-fi fantasy thriller ‘Into The Badlands.’ The series begins with Regent Sunny, a fearless fighter who rescues a mysterious boy named M. K. from the Nomads. The rescued boy conceals a mysterious power within, and his lineage may be connected to Sunny’s own obscured past. Together, they chart the titular badlands looking for a way out. If you have liked the love-hate relationship of Vi and Jinx in ‘Arcane,’ the chemistry of the lead duet of this show is bound to sway you off your feet.

4. Love, Death and Robots (2019-)

Tim Miller unveils a futuristic world of chaos and compassion in the sci-fi adult animated anthology series ‘Love, Death, and Robots.’ The futuristic series packs standalone stories of various jaw-drop degrees, while all revolve around one or more of the three titular themes. If you feel like visiting the farthest cobweb ends of the universe or just want to see an alternative reality where yogurts succeed humans as the rulers of the planet, this is a show that is bound to please you in one way or another. If you feel intrigued by the erratic personality of Jinx in ‘Arcane,’ keep an eye out for a similar character named Sonnie in the series.

3. Daria (1997-2002)

Created by Glenn Eichler and Susie Lewis Lynn and spun from Mike Judge’s animated venture ‘Beavis and Butt-Head,’ ‘Daria’ is a cult-classic adult animated sitcom that encompasses the teenage experience with all its contradictions and banters. Funny, provocative, and remarkably fresh even so late in the day, the show is quite an eye-candy. The sisterly rivalry of Daria and Quinn will make you laugh, cry, and even outraged. Although the two grow up under the same roof, Daria grows into a loner intellectual while Quinn embraces the shallowness of life. Such a seamless sisterly bond has hardly been woven on television, and if you are looking for a show that revolves around sibling war such as ‘Arcane,’ this is one of your best bets.

2. Steins;Gate (2011-2015)

Created by Jukki Hanada and based on 5pb. and Nitroplus’s 2009 visual novel of the same name, ‘Steins;Gate’ is an exuberant and mind-bending tale of time travel using a microwave oven. Self-obsessed and delirious scientist Rintaro Okabe (aka Hououin Kyouma) descends on the world hoping to be a prophet for the masses, but he does not seem to have much grip on his life. However, he puts together a ragtag team of scientists to continue creating his arsenal of eccentric gadgets, until a future soldier travels in time to ensure his safety. If you have adored the youthful scientist of Jayce Talis in ‘Arcane,’ the madcap genius of Hououin Kyouma will inspire you.

1. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009)

Developed by Hiroshi Ōnogi and directed by Yasuhiro Irie of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ fame, ‘Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’ is an epic and impressionable fantasy anime series. The steampunk-themed series is based on the manga series by Hiromu Arakawa of the same name, and it largely follows the story of the manga, unlike its 2003 predecessor. The story revolves around brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric’s quest to find the Philosopher’s Stone to bring their deceased mother back to life. From the dichotomy of the two contrasting worlds to the taboo of human transmutation, a lot of ‘Arcane’ seems to be inspired by this classic anime, and this is a series that has the power to immerse you in its make-belief world.

