The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4: Filming, Cast and Plot Update

Netflix’s legal drama, ‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ follows defense attorney Mickey Haller as he tries to save his clients from being sent to jail, often when they are innocent. The third season has him tackle a particularly challenging case, but the season ends with him finding himself in the same situation that his clients do. The answer to his fate will be revealed in the fourth season, which was greenlit in January 2025. The production commenced in February 2025 and wrapped in June 2025, with Los Angeles continuing to serve as the main location. The ten-episode The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 is expected to be released in early 2026.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Will Have Mickey Haller Defending Himself

Each season of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ follows a new case, with sometimes another case wrapped along with it. Each story is adapted from the book series of the same name by Michael Connelly, and the fourth season is set to adapt the sixth book in the series, titled ‘The Law of Innocence.’ The previous season ended with Mickey getting arrested after a dead body was found in the trunk of his car. The body belongs to Sam Scales, and the fourth season will focus on Mickey defending himself in court while also trying to find the person who actually killed the victim.

Since Sam was a conman, his death is most likely related to someone dangerous who lost a lot of money because of him and did not like being duped. This means that Mickey will be in dangerous waters, as his effort to prove his innocence will surely meet resistance from the real culprit. Any more discussion of the storyline would be to spoil it, but the creators of the show have promised many twists and turns in store for the audience, while stating that this season will unravel the most personal case for Mickey, as with his own life on the line, the stakes have never been higher.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Will Introduce Important New Characters

With a new case each season, new people enter the fray as Mickey tries to solve a crime and save his clients. This time as well, a new cast with some interesting names is set to take charge as Mickey finds himself in quite a pickle. ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and MCU star Cobie Smulders has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. Sasha Alexander is set to play FBI agent Dawn Ruth, while Constance Zimmer plays the role of a relentless prosecutor named Dana Berg, whose nickname, “Death Row Dana,” spells bad news for Mickey. Additionally, Kyle Richards has joined the cast as Lorna’s new client, Celeste Baker; Scott Lawrence plays the role of Judge Stone; Jason Butler Harner plays a seasoned robbery homicide detective named Detective Drucker; Emmanuelle Chriqui plays Jeanine Ferrigno, the girlfriend of a local gangster.

The new cast also features Jason O’Mara as Jack Gilroy, Maggie’s current boyfriend, and Javon Johnson as Carter Gates, a businessman accused of murder. Marcus Henderson will play Yannick Bamba, Mickey’s prison neighbour, and Gigi Zumbado will appear as Izzy’s friend, Grace, with reporter Kacey Montoya and renowned chef and restaurateur Nancy Silverton appearing as themselves in a cameo. This will be in addition to all the main cast members returning to reprise their roles.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Mickey Haller), Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), Elliott Gould (David “Legal” Siegel, and Krista Warner (Hayley Haller) will be joined by Neve Campbell (Maggie), who is set to appear in all ten episodes this time. The only major cast member from Season 3 who may not return for Season 4, or at least have a reduced role, is Yaya DaCosta’s Andrea Freeman, whose name has been, curiously, missing from any cast announcements.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Will Have Mickey at His Most Vulnerable

It is one thing to fight for others and ask for their trust, but it is quite another to trust others with your fate. All this time, Mickey has demanded his clients’ trust, even when things didn’t look so good, and while, to his credit, he has come through for them, it isn’t so easy to have the same trust in others when he is the one inside a prison cell. While Mickey has always worked well with his team, it is unlikely that he would let someone else represent him in court. Moreover, while figuring out a way to survive prison, he will have to rely on his team more than ever to get things done to prove his innocence.

This plot point puts Mickey in a situation that will forever alter how he sees his clients. At the same time, his imprisonment doesn’t happen in a bubble. His fate affects his family and his business as well, which means that the fate of the people he loves is inexplicably tied to his, and the pressure of this thing will take its toll on him. Above all, this season will have Mickey pitted against some dangerous and powerful forces who will not want him to get out of prison. It isn’t just the killer who will want him dead and gone, but he will also have to face the corruption of the system that he had so expertly manoeuvred so far in his capacity as a lawyer. Now, however, he is behind bars, and many things are out of his hands.

