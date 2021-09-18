The Mad Women’s Ball Ending, Explained

Womanliness is a masquerade, indeed. In ‘The Mad Women’s Ball’ (originally titled: ‘Le Bal Des Folles’), patriarchal oppression in late 19th century France takes a palpable institutional form, at times bizarre and at times plain outrageous. Melanie Laurent paints her women-centric period drama movie with a challenging, intense, and impressionable palette that chews the audience in and spits them out at the end. While the film sheds light on a dark chapter in the history of medical science, it ushers a revolution against centuries of oppression on feminine subjectivity.

The story, borrowed from the titular novel by Victoria Mas, follows Eugéne, an outspoken and radiant psychic woman who gets admitted to an infamous asylum after confiding about her supernatural powers to her close ones. In the institution, she comes to befriend the head nurse, and together, they must find a way out of the bizarre dystopia. The impeccably crafted period drama is guided by a somber score and meditative camera work. The ending is bittersweet as the protagonist flies over the cuckoo’s nest, leaving her friends behind her. If you seek to recollect the final moments in detail, let us embark upon a thorough discussion. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Mad Women’s Ball Plot Synopsis

Eugéne is a woman of the new world – passionate, outspoken, full of pent-up energy. She has a loving brother in Théophile, who encourages her in all her pursuits. However, the oppressive regime of her father, like her corset, often becomes heavy on her heart. When her family friend Hortense gets excited about “being presented” at a high-society ball, Eugéne is characteristically condescending.

While reading a book, she meets charmer Ernest in a cafe, insistent that she is looking at him. However, Eugéne was actually looking at the book that Ernest was reading, and without giving it much thought, Ernest lends her the reader with a personal note. Eugéne finds consolation in the book – ‘The Book of Spirits’ – since it reinstated her faith in her psychic powers. We know that Eugéne sees apparitions and spirits, and she was made to think it unnatural. However, the book reassures her of the existence of ghosts.

After finding the lost necklace after 40 years, Eugéne confided in her grandmother about her visions. It turns out to be a miscalculated move as on the following day, Francois and Théophile take her to the notorious Salpatriere asylum. At the asylum, she befriends other girls and realizes that the doctors are making them more deranged in the name of curing them.

The Mad Women’s Ball Ending: Is Eugéne Mentally Ill?

In this story, you hardly ever know the distinction between sanity and madness – since in late 19th century France, therapists were more like evil scientists. In the bleak atmosphere of the Salpetriere, the first thing one notices is that all the inmates are women, while all the doctors are men. Originally a gunpowder factory, the building was converted by Louis XIV into a hospital, mainly to treat intellectually disabled, psychologically challenged, and epileptic women. In the early examination, head nurse Geneviève declares Eugéne as reasonably healthy. We soon come to realize that Eugéne possesses psychic powers that are outside the purview of scientific rationality.

The women are treated like lab rats by head doctor Charcot and his team of apparently skilled medical students. Upon protesting, Eugéne is prescribed the cold water treatment, followed by the hot water treatment. The doctors also use hypnosis as a cure, and their methods come off as unreliable and even brutal in a 21st-century context. After a lousy treatment, Eugéne’s fellow patient Camille, develops partial quadriplegia.

The sight breaks Eugéne, and as she can see right through the patriarchal facade of decorum and socially acceptable manners, it pains her even more. She accuses Charcot and other doctors of catalyzing insanity rather than curing it, and in turn, she is sent to the claustrophobic old cells of the hospital. After the proof, Geneviève sides with Eugéne, but as her case is handed over to cold-hearted nurse Jeanne, Geneviève finds herself helpless.

Jeanne has a menacing air around her, and at first glance, she comes off as a sociopath. The second glance only solidifies the belief. However, Eugéne can break her as well, albeit momentarily. She rightly sees Jeanne’s mother admitted to the same hospital, but it’s no secret, according to Jeanne. When Eugéne tells her that she knows what Jeanne’s mother did to her son, Jeanne breaks into tears. But she shortly gathers herself and begins to torture Eugéne instead. She is uneasy with her emotions, and her erratic action tells something about her repressed self.

By this time, we realize that Eugéne has no psychological anomalies whatsoever – she is instead a visionary seer. In the medieval age, madness was revered as a source of prophetic and sublime energy. The situation changed after the enlightenment, as insanity instantly became recognized as an anomaly to be cured. However, the titular ball at the finale sheds some light on those who actually need to be healed.

Dr. Jules coaxes Camilla from the early moments, and his true intentions come to the fore at the ball. Against Camilla’s wishes, he takes her to an empty room and tries to force himself on her. Camilla screams and shouts, but the beast in Jules does not let her go. He begins to rape her but is dissuaded from his diabolical act as Geneviève storms into the room. With these heart-shattering events, Geneviève comes to realize that what patriarchy is keen to tag as hysteria is the feminine will to assert itself. Concluding Eugéne to be perfectly sane, she arranges an escape plan for her.

Why Does Geneviève Help Eugéne Escape?

Geneviève initially treats Eugéne the same as others, but after Eugéne divulged pertinent truth about Geneviève’s sister, the nurse comes to realize Eugéne’s unique abilities. Following the death of her sister Blandine, Geneviève has written thousands of letters to the deceased. No one can know that, but Eugéne seems to see right through Geneviève.

The nurse is skeptical at first, but Eugéne communicates with Blandine to rightly predict the accident of Geneviève’s father, and Geneviève rushes to the house to discover her father bleeding. Geneviève’s father urges her to blurt out the miracle that sent her, but when Geneviève tells him the truth, he readily dismisses it and calls Geneviève mad. Dissuaded from her father, Geneviève comes to realize that the disciplinary mechanism of the institution is informed by blind-eyed patriarchy.

Therefore, while her father readily dismisses the seemingly irrational miracle, Geneviève puts her faith in Eugéne. She secretly communicates with Théophile and asks him to come to the ball. She helps Eugéne to flee while taking the brunt herself. Now, with the act, she is diagnosed as mentally ill, and in a twisted turn of fate, serves her own time in the asylum. Eugéne writes a final letter to her, where she urges Geneviève to keep on dancing. Dancing here is also symbolic since although a 19th-century woman has to dance to the tunes of a patriarchal vigilante, she reasserts her artistic freedom through the creative act of performance.

