The Madison Season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast, and Plot

Paramount+’s ‘The Madison’ follows the story of the Clyburn family in the aftermath of a tragic death that shakes their foundation. Over the course of six episodes, we watch them process their grief and come to terms with it, while exploring the possibility of a new reality. The season ends on a life-changing note for the characters, and their story is going to continue in the second season, which was greenlit in August 2025. The show’s actors confirmed that filming has wrapped for the sophomore season, with Kurt Russell revealing that he shot his scenes for both seasons back to back. This means that we won’t have to wait too long to see the Clyburns again. ‘The Madison’ Season 2 is most likely to release in early 2027.

The Madison Season 2 Will Bring the Clyburns Back to Montana

The first season of ‘The Madison’ starts with the passing of Preston Clyburn, bringing his family all the way from their socialite circle in New York to a ranch in Montana. It focuses heavily on Stacy and the family grieving in their own way, while she tries to consider her future in Montana. If she had any doubts about it, they all disappear when she returns to New York. The final scene has her return to the ranch, confirming that she is going to stick by her decision of spending the rest of her life in the place that her husband loved the most. However, it is one thing to make a decision and entirely another to live it.

The second season will focus on Stacy’s efforts to build a life for herself on the ranch, as she tries to learn the ways of the land more dedicatedly. The first time around, she was too consumed by her grief for Preston, but this time, she will start to see the true beauty of the place and its people, and start to set down roots that will hold her to the place till her death. While this is the start of a new and exciting journey for her, the same cannot be said about her family. She leaves without telling them anything, and they are so worried that they file a missing persons’ report for her. So, they will be in for a shock when they discover she has moved to Montana overnight.

The Madison Season 2 Will Introduce New Characters With the Returning Cast

‘The Madison’ Season 2 will have Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell playing Stacy and Preston Clyburn. While Pfeiffer’s story will take the character forward, Russell’s Preston will continue to appear in flashback scenes, giving us more insights into the couple’s relationship. The rest of the Clyburns will also come back, with Beau Garrett as Abby, Elle Chapman as Paige, Patrick J. Adams as Russell, Amiah Miller as Bridgett, and Alaina Pollack as Macy. The only Clyburn to not return could be Matthew Fox’s Paul. In an interview with TV Insider, the actor called his experience on the show’s first season “contained,’ seemingly confirming that his part in the story is over for now. This, however, does not mean that he will be absent from all future seasons.

Apart from the Clyburns, the people they become close to will also be an important part of the story. Ben Schnetzer’s Van Davis, Kevin Zegers’ Cade Harris, and Danielle Vasinova’s Kestrel are extremely important for the Clyburns to find their way through their living situation in Montana. With the Harris family being their neighbors, the Clyburns depend on them for a lot of things, and this is expected to continue in the second season, especially as Stacy moves to the ranch permanently.

Rebecca Spence’s Liliana Weeks is also expected to return, since being Stacy’s best friend, she is an integral part of the storyline. Will Arnett’s Dr. Phil is also expected to stay in touch with Stacy as she navigates a complicated emotional journey. We also expect to see more of Tanc Sade’s Dallas, who appears in the final episode, showing signs of a greater presence in his daughters’ lives. Additionally, more new characters will join the show to expand the scope of the story.

The Madison Season 2 Will Dive Deeper Into the Relationships of the Clyburns

In its six-episode first season, ‘The Madison’ barely scratches the surface of the Clyburn family dynamic. We know that Stacy and Preston had a flawless marriage, but even after his death, there is a lot left for Stacy to explore. While she embarks on this journey, her children have challenges and complicated relationships of their own. In Montana, Abby finds the beginning of something good with Val. Her return to New York puts a stop to their relationship, but with Stacy deciding to move to Montana permanently, that might change. What is set to make things more interesting is the return of Abby’s ex, Dallas, who suddenly seems to be very invested in being a good father and maybe even a good husband.

It is likely that any development in Abby and Van’s relationship will become more complicated with Dallas’ return, added to her desire to stay in New York. In the same vein, a shift might appear in Paige and Russell’s relationship, especially now that Paige has been fired from her job. She might take a break from New York and spend some time with her mother in Montana, which may or may not strain her marriage. At the same time, more flashbacks about Stacy and Preston’s relationship will be peppered throughout the season to fill the gaps in their story.

Read More: Is The Madison a Yellowstone Spin-Off?