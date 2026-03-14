Where is The Madison Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Created by Taylor Sheridan, known for ‘Yellowstone‘ and ‘Landman,’ Paramount+’s ‘The Madison’ is a neo-Western action drama series that centers on the Clyburns, a well-to-do family who lead a luxurious life in New York City. The matriarch of the family is Stacy Clyburn, who prefers the hustle and bustle of city life, while her husband, Preston, would trade it all to lead a peaceful life in the countryside. In order to quench his desire for the country, Preston visits his brother, Paul Clyburn, who lives in central Montana, at least once a year.

When an unexpected tragedy strikes the Clyburn household, the family decides to relocate to the cabins in the Madison River Valley of central Montana. Surrounded by the majestic beauty of nature, they seek emotional recovery and a fresh start. Featuring a talented ensemble cast comprising Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, and Amiah Miller, the show is set in two distinct worlds — the bustling life associated with the Big Apple and the peace and quiet of the Montana countryside — each of them highlighting different chapters in the life of the Clyburn family.

The Madison Filming Locations

‘The Madison’ is primarily filmed in Montana and Texas, particularly in Gallatin County, Madison County, and the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. A small portion is also shot in New York City, New York. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the drama series commenced in August 2024 and wrapped up after about four months in December of the same year or January 2025.

Gallatin County, Montana

In the initial phases of the production, the filming unit of ‘The Madison’ set up camp in different parts of Gallatin County, including its county seat, Bozeman. Given the city’s quaintness, it served as an ideal shooting destination for the Paramount+ production. Moreover, the cast and crew members were also spotted lensing pivotal sequences in and around the city of Three Forks, situated within the watershed valley system.

Madison County, Montana

Several important scenes for ‘The Madison’ were also shot in Madison County. The town of Ennis, which is surrounded by mountain ranges, hosted the production of the Kurt Russell starrer. The filming unit also reportedly took over the locales of the county seat, Virginia City, and the town of Sheridan to tape multiple key portions. From what we can tell, most of the Montana countryside scenes were recorded in Madison County.

Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Texas

The scenes set in New York City were mostly lensed in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, including the city of Dallas, located in Texas’ northern region. Thanks to the city’s fast-paced life and crowded streets, it accurately doubled as the Big Apple. The downtown area of the city, including Main Street, was transformed into NYC as the cast and crew members taped various pivotal sequences for ‘The Madison.’ You may spot numerous buildings and landmarks of the city in the background of exterior shots, such as the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, Reunion Tower, Bank of America Plaza, and Renaissance Tower.

The city of Fort Worth, situated in Tarrant County, also served as a prominent production location for ‘The Madison.’ Just like Dallas, Fort Worth also stood in for New York City between late November and December 2024. They took over 7th Street between Taylor and Lamar streets and Fifth Street between Main and Houston streets, where they recorded numerous outdoor NYC scenes. Furthermore, additional portions for the drama series were shot in the city of Weatherford.

New York City, New York

Since a significant portion of ‘The Madison’ is set in New York City, it is only natural for the production unit to shoot a few scenes on location to add authenticity to the visual narrative. In the establishing shots, the show features the glistening and dynamic skyline of the Big Apple, especially Manhattan. Thus, you are likely to spot several buildings and places of interest, including Times Square, One World Trade Center, Central Park Tower, One Vanderbilt, and 432 Park Avenue.

Read More: Yellowstone: Where Was the TV Show Filmed?