The Madison: Is Stacy’s Valley a Real Place in Montana?

Paramount+’s ‘The Madison’ follows the story of the Clyburn family, who move to Montana after suffering a devastating loss. Led by their matriarch, Stacy, they adapt to the entirely new surroundings of the ranch and the countryside, which is a huge change for them coming from New York. For Stacy, this is the opportunity to get to know the land her husband loved so much. While familiarising herself with his journals, she comes across an entry where he talks about a place called Stacy’s Valley. When she finally finds the place, it’s unlike anything she has ever seen before. The sheer beauty of the place captures her heart, and it certainly leaves a lasting image in the minds of the viewers as well. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Stacy’s Valley Serves as the Heart of The Madison

Stacy’s Valley, as mentioned in ‘The Madison,’ is a fictional place, but it has been filmed in a real location that can take away the breath of anyone who lays eyes on it. In the show, the place is particularly important to Stacy as her husband named it after her. In his journals, he talks about how this particular patch of land has long yellow grass, which reminds him of his wife’s hair. In remembrance of her, he names the place Stacy’s Valley. To see the place for herself, Stacy looks for it, and as she takes in the beauty of the place with her own eyes, she realizes why her husband loved it so much.

Because the place has such a strong emotional connection to the story, the show’s creators wanted a place that evoked similar emotions in the viewers. Since the story takes place in Montana, the show’s creators wanted to display the beauty of the state. The scenes featuring Stacy’s Valley and other fishing and outdoor scenes have been filmed in Gallatin County, Montana. The Madison River also serves as the backdrop for several scenes, all of which bring more depth to the storyline. Keeping the surroundings as authentic as possible meant exploring new towns like Ennis and Bozeman, which opened their doors to the show’s cast and crew.

Filming the scenes in real locations brought a heightened sense of reality and emotional weight to the plotline. In Stacy’s Valley, the Clyburn matriarch discovers a different side of her husband, the part that stayed out of her reach even though they’d been married for several decades. Eventually, she decides that this is the place where her husband should be laid to rest. She even tells her children that when she dies, she should be buried right next to Preston, emphasising the importance that the place now holds for her, too.

Read More: Is The Madison a Yellowstone Spin-Off?