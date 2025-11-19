The Morning Show: Who Deepfaked Alex’s Video? Why?

The fourth season of Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’ brings a lot of changes and challenges for the main characters, particularly Alex Levy. At the beginning of the season, she interviews an Iranian athlete, whom she helps escape. This was just a spur-of-the-moment thing where Alex was asked for help and she decided to give it. However, a video surfaces that makes it appear Alex had been in on the plan all along. According to the video, Alex helped the athlete defect by orchestrating a plan, and the interview was a part of it. Clearly, someone has deepfaked the video. This disturbs Alex, but the issue takes a backseat as more new problems appear. It is in the finale that the shocking truth is revealed. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Culprit of Alex’s Deepfake Turns Out to be Someone Inside UBN

Alex’s deepfake video, which caused trouble for her with the Feds, slips in the priority scale after things escalate within UBN. Eventually, Ben hands the case over to Mia, claiming that she was the one in charge when the video debacle happened. Accepting that it is a loose thread from her command, Mia decides to look into it and soon finds a cryptic ID, which leads her to Bart, who is a producer on TMS. She is shocked to discover that an old employee who has been with the show and Alex for a long time did this, but it’s clear that he didn’t do it of his own accord. Bart reveals that he was told to do it by Celine. Mia relays this information to Alex, and the next day, she storms into Celine’s office to confront her. It turns out that Celine wanted to fire Alex, and she was simply looking for an excuse to do it.

When the Iranian athlete defected, she seized the opportunity and enlisted Bart to do the dirty work. The issue was that when UBA became UBN, she wanted to eliminate the old guard, which included Alex. Thinking back to how the events turned out this season, it becomes clear that Celine had been on cleanup duty since the beginning. It was under her watch that Mia and Stella were forced out of the network, leaving Celine with a growing sense of authority. The new people she would bring in their place would be loyal to her, allowing her to have a greater sense of control. Alex calls her out on her lies about empowering women and making it look like she was using her position to help other women around her. In reality, she was working to push them all out. With Alex, she took the deepfake approach, and her plan would have worked had many other things not gone awry simultaneously.

An angry Alex asks Celine to resign, threatening to reveal her actions to the board. However, Celine points out that Alex and Paul tried to make a deal with a Russian oligarch behind everyone’s back. If the FBI were to discover it, it would be incredibly damaging to the network. So, she tells Alex to resign, or she will go to the Feds. With this, Celine gets what she wants because now Alex has no other option. The next day, Alex announces her departure by appearing on a TMS segment. For a minute, it seems that that’s the end of it, that no one will ever discover what Celine really did. However, the cards fall rather unexpectedly, and Alex succeeds in finding an ally who helps her reveal the truth.

