The Morning Show: Who is gaiawarrior96? Who is Texting Bradley?

The fourth season of Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’ brings Bradley Jackson back to the talk show with a new mission. The previous season ended with Bradley leaving the show after her brother was arrested for his involvement in the Capitol riots, while she was implicated in hiding evidence of his guilt. For her help in getting evidence against Paul Marks, the FBI doesn’t send her to prison, but she is forced to stay in West Virginia. That is, until Mia comes to her with the offer of returning to the show. What makes Bradley take the job, despite her initial hesitation, is the text she gets from a mysterious person known as “gaiawarrior96.” Their real identity remains a mystery, but a major clue to it is revealed at the end of the second episode.

Bradley Receives a Major Clue from Alex’s Video

When Mia asks Bradley to come back to the Morning Show as a host, she is flattered but decides not to go down the road she has already taken. She has survived the cutthroat and toxic culture of the place, and she doesn’t want to go through it all again. Her decision would have remained the same if she hadn’t received a series of texts from an anonymous source. This person urges her to take the job at UBN, revealing that they have been a part of a cover-up regarding the conduct of the Martel Chemical Plant. They send her articles and videos about the case and the people who have been affected by the poisoning and pollution caused by them.

A video sent to her shows a young boy who is bearing the brunt of the company’s malpractices. Initially, it is the boy that Bradley keeps focusing on, but later, a detail emerges that makes her look closer. This detail comes by chance when she returns to New York. While she is trying to slip back into her role as the show’s host, Alex is trying to deal with her own problems. After a deepfaked video implicates her in the escape of the Nezaris, she worries that she will be fired. To save herself, she locates a major board member who can save her. Her assistant discovers that they are at a restaurant, and Alex immediately leaves to try to catch them. However, the road is blocked by protestors, and with no way out, Alex decides to go through it.

She records videos of the protests and talks to some of the protestors, one of whom talks about the reason behind the protest. While the video plays on TV, Bradley focuses on the protestor’s T-shirt and realizes that it’s the same one worn by the person in the video of the young boy that was sent to her by her anonymous texter. She realizes that this protestor has ties to the boy and the Martel case, and it makes sense that he would seek her out for help in exposing the company. However, that still doesn’t explain a lot of things that only an insider would have known about the network’s alleged cover-up job.

Chip Helps Uncover the Identity of Bradley’s Secret Texter

One of the things that ticks off Bradley is how the anonymous texter knew that she was offered the job back. Mia visits her in the afternoon, and the text arrives the same night, which means that this person has to be working at UBN. When Bradley goes back to New York and resumes work at the network, she tries to keep an eye on everyone around her, wondering which of them texted her. Later, she asks Mia how many people knew she was coming back, and it turns out that almost everyone working at the network knew. It is also mentioned that when Mia came to her with the job offer, the assistants already knew it was going to happen, and the group chat was lit with messages about the development in her situation.

This means that any person on the assistant chat group could be the texter since they’d always been in the loop about it. Realizing that she cannot do it alone, Bradley reaches out to Chip, who has since left UBN, and asks for his help in finding the texter. At first, he refuses to get back into UBN’s mess, but later, he remembers that there was a time when he was still working at the network that the Martel company’s case was discussed. He doesn’t remember it being a cover-up, but now he is interested in getting to the bottom of the truth. After giving some thought to the situation, he realizes that the texter has been using British English to spell the words.

This clue leads him to Claire Conway, who was an assistant at the network a few years back, and most likely holds a grudge against them for what happened with Hannah. It is possible that she is still on the assistants’ text chain, which could explain how she knew Mia was going to offer Bradley the job back. He also points out that Claire was a firm supporter of Bradley from Day One, so it makes sense that she would trust Bradley to conduct the investigation without trying to protect the network or anyone else implicated in the crime. With this, the mystery of the secret texter comes to a rest, but it raises even more questions about UBN, Maetel, and the cover-up.

