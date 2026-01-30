The Pitt Season 2 Episode 4 Recap: 10:00 AM

The fourth episode of HBO Max’s ‘The Pitt’ begins with the crisis in Westbridge, leading the patients to be turned towards the Pitt. Because no certain cause is known, the doctors start to place a bet on what actually happened at the other hospital. Robby is the first one to make the bet, and while it is new for Dr. Al-Hashimi, she decides to indulge in it as well. She starts to enjoy it when more and more patients start to show up, increasing her chances of winning. She even tells Robby that she will buy him a drink with her winnings, which surprises even him, especially since the vibe between them appeared antagonistic. But that’s just the beginning of an incredibly hectic day. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Staff is Spread Thin With the Incoming Patients

With the increasing workload, Dana wonders if Robby would like to call Langdon back from the triage. However, he says they don’t need him yet. While Dana is not sure, she follows Robby’s decision. Later, however, the increasing number of patients leads Dr. Al-Hashimi to make the call, and she brings Langdon out of the triage and back with them. As Robby watches it happen, he tells Dana that he had hoped to leave for his vacation before Langdon’s return. She suggests they should talk and resolve their issues because they would have had to be in the same room again anyway, if not today. Before that, the girl with the stuck eyebrow comes back, revealing that her problem hasn’t been solved.

The next time she goes to Langdon, she asks for Dr J, which turns out to be Victoria, who seemingly has a considerable number of followers on Instagram. He is surprised to find that Victoria is so well known, and the patient actually prefers to be treated by her because they know of her from her social media profile. So, a surprised Langdon calls her to attend to the patient. Meanwhile, Jackson Davis’ sister arrives in the hospital and is shocked to discover that her brother was tased because he was being violent. She makes it clear that this is not her brother’s personality. He has never been a violent person, and it is surprising to her that campus security tased him for something that does not sound like him.

Victoria tells her that there could be other reasons for the change in his behaviour, and while they are running the tests, she calls the psychiatrist, Dr. Caleb Jefferson, to take a look at him. When the doctor arrives, he discovers that the patient is still asleep and tells Victoria not to call him until the patient is actually awake because he needs to talk to him in order to evaluate him. While he is not able to attend to Jackson just yet, the visit does give him the opportunity to corner Robby and talk to him about his upcoming trip, and more importantly, his mental state. Robby tries to brush it off, but clearly, he has a lot of things to figure out.

Westbridge’s Chaos Spills Into the Pitt

Harlow Graham’s turn finally arrives, and she is admitted. The only problem that she faces is communication, where at one point she has to tell a doctor that they can talk to her directly instead of the interpreter. Meanwhile, Santos wonders if they like Dr. Al-Hashimi or not, after she is told to take care of her charts before jumping on new patients. Victoria is surprised that she’s trying to gossip about a resident with another resident (Robby). Their conversation is cut short when more ambulances arrive.

Three new patients come in: one having eaten badly, the other with chest pain that doesn’t seem so severe in the beginning. Whitaker worries that it could be something else. He runs it by Robby and is allowed to go forth with his gut and run the tests. Later, he is proven right. The third patient has fallen from the glass ceiling. The latter has a girl following him, who reveals that he fell from the ceiling while doing parkour. When the guy is taken into surgery, the girl follows him, stating that the guy gave her permission to film him throughout the entire process.

The doctors have to escort her away, stating they cannot have anyone in the operating room filming the whole thing, no matter what they agreed to when they were in the right condition. While picking out the glass shards from his body, Joy sustains a cut and is sent to have her blood taken for regular tests. Emma takes her blood under Dana’s guidance, but the vial slips from her hand and falls on the floor. Meanwhile, McKay treats the elderly patient, who doesn’t wait for six weeks for his hip bone to heal on its own. She does a quick procedure that gives him instant relief, albeit with a moment of intense pain.

Mistakes and Revelations Lead to a Hectic Hour in the Pitt

Ogilvie’s confidence leads him to make a mistake. Initially, he is allowed to do a procedure, which turns out well. But later, he makes the mistake of pulling out a shard that makes things worse. However, he is not the only one to slip up. Santos seems too distracted with her charts to pay attention to the signs in front of her. First, she misses the detail that Whitaker caught with the chest pain patient. The second time, she is too distracted to realise that the patient in front of her may have an eating disorder. It is Mel who notes the signs and is later proven correct. It turns out that the patient has bulimia, and her repeated throwing up has chipped away at her enamel and caused her the ailment that finally brought her to the hospital.

Initially, she is not forthcoming about it, but eventually, she confirms Mel’s suspicions and is given the help and resources that she needs. Meanwhile, McKay treats the elderly patient, who doesn’t wait for six weeks for his hip bone to heal on its own. She does a quick procedure that gives him instant relief, albeit with a moment of intense pain. McKay checks up on the patient who had complimented her on her smile. He has a minor sprain and is good to go. Before leaving, McKay asks him if he would like to go to an art show with her, and he happily agrees. Elsewhere, a patient named Mr. Diaz is found to have reduced his insulin intake because he couldn’t afford it anymore. That led his situation to worsen and brought him to the hospital.

When it is mentioned that he will have to stay at the hospital for a bit, his wife reveals they don’t have insurance, so Noelle Hastings is brought in to assess their situation. It turns out that they are not poor enough for Medicaid and not rich enough to get private insurance. When Mr. Diaz’s daughter finds out about it, she starts an online fundraiser, but he gets angry and tells her to remove it at once. Langdon catches up with Louie, who finally has his tooth treated by Whitaker. Louie’s inquiry about Dr. Heather Collins reveals that she has moved to Portland, where she is going to adopt a child and focus on starting a family. The episode ends with the return of a patient whom Langdon treated earlier that morning. At the time, she was in a hurry to go to the hospital, but now she has returned because her problem has worsened.

