The Pitt Season 2 Episode 7 Recap: Why does the System Shut Down?

The seventh episode of HBO Max’s ‘The Pitt‘ picks up with the wrap-up of Louie’s debrief. As everyone prepares for the next wave of patients, Dr. Al-Hashimi expresses her appreciation for Robby’s words for Louie. Clearly, she is moved by his words, but there is no time for further discussion as more patients pour in from Westbridge, and by the end of the episode, the Pitt faces a crisis unlike anything they have seen before. This episode also marks the return of Dr. Ellis, who usually works night shifts, and Dr. Abbott, who comes in with a police officer who was injured in the line of duty. SPOILERS AHEAD.

A New Patient Demands Dana’s Attention

When a sexual assault patient walks in, Dana, assisted by Emma and Dr. Al-Hashimi, picks up her case. Since Dana is the only sexual assault examiner in the hospital at the time, she takes the lead. The patient is Ilana Miller, who later reveals that she was at a barbecue with her friends when the assault happened. Since she has no serious injuries, Dr. Al leaves her in Dana’s capable hands, who prepares to collect evidence that may or may not be used in an investigation, depending upon whether the girl decides to press charges. Meanwhile, Harlow Graham still hasn’t received the care she needs because of the lack of an interpreter. While a virtual option is found, things don’t work out so well because the connection is bad.

Santos decides to go with a CT while the situation is fixed, which worries a confused Harlow. Later, however, Robby convinces her not to do a CT, as it would unnecessarily expose the patient to radiation, and to wait for the interpreter before continuing the checkup. Meanwhile, Jackson Davis’ parents arrive, and they are understandably concerned about their son, who is heavily sedated. Victoria and Dr. Al apprise them of Jackson’s situation, especially the part where he is being psychologically evaluated. In between the conversation, Dr. Al feels something odd. She places a call to a neurosurgeon, Dr. Fairgraves, asking for an appointment as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Robby discovers that Roxie, who should have been on her way home, is refusing to leave.

Robby and McKay try to explain to her that she will get better rest at home, but she seems to have made up her mind. Even when her husband comes back, with their two sons, she is adamant about staying in the hospital. Her confused husband tries to change her mind. When she doesn’t relent, he talks to Robby and McKay, wondering if they can order Roxie to go back home. Robby reveals that they can’t do that, but he assures the husband that supporting his wife’s decisions at the time is the best thing he can do for her. The husband leaves with tears in his eyes, realising that he cannot change Roxie’s mind. Robby’s attention is also demanded by a new patient. It is a police officer who sustained a hit on the field, and accompanying him is Dr. Abbott.

A Familiar Face Returns to the Pitt

When Dr. Al sees Abbott (who is still in his SWAT uniform) operating on the patient, she is confused about why a cop is being allowed to operate. Robby explains that Abbott works for the hospital, and he serves with SWAT in his free time. As Abbott takes the lead on the cop’s treatment, Dr. Al is impressed with him. Later, she asks him if he served overseas, confirming that she, too, served in the same place. Abbott notes that they should get together for a beer sometime and share their war stories, which catches Robby’s attention, but he decides not to say anything about it. Later, he finds Abbott being tended to by Dr. Mohan, and he doesn’t say anything then either. Abbott happens to pick the very room where Dr. Mohan’s patient, Mr. Diaz, was being kept.

Earlier, Mohan catches him trying to leave the hospital. He reveals that he already has a mountain of debt, even before he set foot in the Pitt. If he spends any more time in the hospital, his bills will rack up, and he cannot afford to pay for them without sacrificing something else in the process. She convinces him that she will find a way to help him pay his bills, but he must stay for at least another 12 hours. He agrees to stay, but later, when Mohan shows up in his room, he is nowhere to be found. Instead, she finds Abbott. It turns out that the police officer wasn’t the only one to get hurt on the field. Abbott sustained a minor bullet injury on his back, but he doesn’t want it to be logged in the hospital or reported to the cops, so he decided to take care of it himself.

During their conversation, Mohan tells Abbott about Diaz and how she had collected the necessary meds for him. But if she sends them to his home, it will be added to the bill. So, Abbott tells her to send the meds anyway and that he will pay for them. In another part of the Pitt, Dana begins Ilana’s exam. It starts with Ilana taking off her clothes, which are taken into evidence. Then Dana asks her to describe what happened. Dr. Al locates the main injuries on her body, and Dana takes the pictures and the swabs, including from her fingernails. In the meantime, an advocate from Pittsburgh Action Against Rape (PAAR) appears to support Ilana. After asking her some questions, the advocate leaves, assuring her that she will be there for her whenever she decides to report the assault, be it weeks, months, or even a year from now.

Jackson Davis’ Family History Reveals a Surprising Detail

The last part of the exam includes taking interior and exterior vaginal swabs, which is when Ilana becomes uncomfortable. She reveals that the man who assaulted her was someone she knows, someone within her friend circle. She tries to rationalise the attack, saying that he was drunk and didn’t know what he was doing. Seeing that she is distressed, Dana advises her to take a break, and when she leaves with Emma, Dana struggles to hold back her tears. Outside, Mel talks with her sister over the phone, advising her to see a nurse for whatever mild issues she is having. While Dr. Mohan exasperatedly talks with her mother on the phone, another ambulance arrives, bringing a 17-year-old Elliot Green.

He says he got dizzy, revealing that he’d been playing for four hours before his health worsened. Ogilvie and Joy, who wish for a break but are given a protein bar instead, are put on Elliot’s case. Ogilvie tries to be the know-it-all again, but Joy slaps him with the facts that make him wonder if he’s not as smart as he thought. Meanwhile, Victoria’s father introduces her to Dr. June from Dermatology. It seems that he is presenting his daughter with options for her residency, but she tells him that she doesn’t know yet. Their conversation is cut short with Dr. Jefferson’s arrival, whom Victoria joins to debrief Jackson’s family. Without beating around the bush, Dr. Jefferson confirms that Jackson has mental health issues. He asks if there was a history of mental illness in their family, and Jackson’s sister Jada is shocked when her father says yes.

It turns out that their uncle was depressed and ended up taking his own life, something that Jackson and Jada’s patients didn’t share with them. This makes Jada angry, but Victoria finds her. She assures Jada that Jackson will receive the help he needs and that Jada needs to be in the room when Dr. Jefferson discusses the next course of action. Speaking of next, a swimmer who was hurt by a propeller is flown to the hospital. Robby and Langdon take the case, which gives Whitaker the opportunity to apologise to Robby, who says that he can never trust Langdon to work in his ER again. As if this wasn’t enough, Robby challenges Langdon’s assessment of the patient, though eventually the case is taken in by surgery, and all ends well.

Another Crisis Comes Knocking on the Pitt’s Door

While a Mr. Scott, suffering from seizures, is brought in, Santos tries to catch up with her charting. As soon as she sits down to write, the baby starts to cry. With no one ready to quiet the child, she sings a lullaby, which quickly puts the child to sleep. Dr. Al receives a sudden call to the C-suite, and Robby catches up with Santos, who tells him about Whitaker seeing Amy, the widow of a patient from last season. Of course, she doesn’t mention her own situation, which is revealed to the audience when she takes her pants off at the toilet. Several self-harm marks on her thighs are visible. The episode ends with the hospital’s CEO, Trent Norris, walking in with Dr. Al.

Norris reveals that Westbridge was a victim of a cyberattack, and they are not the only victims. The hackers targeted another hospital, which means that their foot traffic is being diverted towards the Pitt. He also reveals that their IT team has staved off many cyberattacks on the Pitt’s systems as well, but to be on the safe side, they have decided to shut down all computer systems. When Robby wonders why he was not consulted for this, Norris reveals that they consulted Dr. Al. Realising that things are going to go off soon, Robby asks people to take a picture of the board before it’s gone. It happens within a matter of seconds. Everything, from the TV board to the phones, goes offline. Fortunately, Whitaker took a picture of the board before it went black. And with this, the Pitt prepares for the next wave of challenge, with no technology to help them.

Read More: Who is Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi? Who Plays Her in The Pitt Season 2?