The Pitt Season 2: What Happened to Whitaker’s ID?

The day gets hectic by the minute in the second season of HBO Max’s ‘The Pitt.’ All the doctors, especially Robby, go through a rough day, with more and more challenges being piled on them. Dr. Whitaker, however, is in much better shape than Season 1, which is what perhaps makes him one of the more stable people around. The day that the second season covers is also important for him because this is when things get official for him. He has become a doctor, and he gets his own badge, but then it goes missing. This mystery unravels in the course of the last couple of episodes, delivering a surprising but perhaps not entirely unexpected answer to the audience. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Whitaker’s ID Badge is Not Lost But Stolen

One of the better things about the second season is that Whitaker becomes a proper doctor and receives a badge to go with it. He is very happy about this, and it is a pretty big deal. But soon after he receives his coveted badge, it goes missing. Whitaker spends a lot of time looking for it, retracing his steps and trying to figure out where he may have lost it. Despite looking all over the place, the badge is nowhere to be found, and eventually Whitaker gives up. He will receive another badge, but he will have to fill in all the paperwork all over again. Though he is not very happy about this, he knows that this is his only option now. In the finale, we find Whitaker in a more relaxed state as he seems to have given up on his search. He tried his best, but he couldn’t find it.

There is nothing else to be done about it. So, he focuses on catching up with his charting and leaves as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the badge isn’t the only thing that has gone missing. The day started with an onslaught of patients, one of whom is a homeless man named Digby. Thanks to Dana and Emma’s care, he transforms into someone he looked like years ago, a version he cannot remember or relate to anymore. Because Digby’s situation is not as serious, he remains in the background, with almost no doctor checking up on him. He also leaves his bed quite often, resulting in the doctors believing he has perhaps run away. Still, he sticks around, as it turns out that either he was sitting with Louie or just walking around because he got bored in his bed.

The last time, however, he is nowhere to be found, and it becomes clear that this time, he has left for good. With so many things on her mind, even Dana stops looking for him. Later, when Whitaker has already left for home, it turns out that Digby really did sneak out of the hospital, and he didn’t leave empty-handed. We see him walking around the park, talking to a mannequin he pushes around in a trolley. Interestingly, a badge is seen hanging on his shirt, and it turns out to be Whitaker’s. It is likely that when Whitaker’s badge fell off, Digby found it first. Due to his state of mind, he didn’t know what he had picked up and saw it as just another thing he found for himself.

This is why Digby doesn’t return the badge or ask anyone about it. He sees it as a finder’s keepers thing. Before anyone can notice the badge on him, he leaves the hospital, leaving a frantic Whitaker looking for his lost badge all over the place. With the day coming to an end, there is a good chance that no one, especially Whitaker, will find out what happened to the badge. Even if Digby returns for the third season, he may already have lost the badge by then. Moreover, Whitaker is going to apply for a new one anyway, and once that is issued, the old one won’t matter. This means Digby can have his trinket, while life at the Pitt will go on just as chaotically as it almost always does.

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