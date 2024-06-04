Netflix’s The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance: All Filming Locations

‘The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance’ or ‘Ricchi a tutti i costi’ narrates the comedic tale of a family planning the murder of their grandmother’s ill-intentioned suitor to save their inheritance. When Carlo and his family discover that their nona is planning to get married to a suspicious Nunzio, they are apprehensive about his intentions, given her wealth and the age gap between the two. Their fears are all but confirmed when they discover that Nunzio has a criminal record and plans to take her to a remote destination in South America for their honeymoon.

The Italian-language Netflix movie is based on the 2021 film ‘Mes Très Chers Enfants’ by Alexandra Leclère. As the guests begin to arrive for the wedding in Menorca, the family members bumble around the scenic destination while attempting to come up with the perfect murder plot. The picturesque landscapes traversed by the characters prompt us to dig deeper into the real-world filming locations behind the production.

Where Was The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance Filmed?

Filming for ‘The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance’ did actually take place in Menorca, Spain, as well as in Talamone, Italy. Principal photography for the film was carried out over Fall 2023. The cast and crew seemed to enjoy their filming destinations themselves, relaxing on beaches, diving into the water, and sightseeing. The light-hearted film takes us through idyllic settings, humorously contrasted with ineffectual scheming and plotting.

Menorca, Spain

The primary setting as well as filming location for ‘The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance’ is the Spanish Mediterranean island of Menorca. One of the Balearic Islands located off the east coast of Spain, Menorca is known for being a serene retreat with pristine beaches, charming towns, and historic sites. Most of all, visitors can expect to encounter a rich diversity of flora and fauna as the island is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. The geographically thriving island features everything from wetlands and sand dunes to caves and valleys.

The film’s scenes treat us to the natural beauty of Menorca as well as the historic charm of its towns. Among the whitewashed buildings, forest paths, and rolling expanse, we can spot the Cape Cavalleria Lighthouse. Seated at the northern tip of the island, the lighthouse can be seen in the background when Nunzio crouches at the precipice of a cliff and Alessandra creeps up from behind. Located on Diseminado Poligono 05, the lighthouse is open to the public and is known for its peculiar nature and being at the edge of sheer cliffs 130 feet high. It boasts a spectacular view of the Illa d’es Porros island and has an explorable cave nearby.

Talamone, Italy

The film crew also traveled to the coastal town of Talamone. The picturesque locations of the town can be seen in the opening segments of the film as all the characters are introduced and the premise is built. Located in the province of Grosseto, in the Tuscany region of Italy, Talamone is highlighted by its scenic waterfront, which offers panoramic views of the azure waters of the Mediterranean and the rugged coastline beyond. The town’s can also be seen in ‘Quantum of Solace.’

