The Program: Where Are the Academy at Ivy Ridge Survivors Now?

While there’s no denying abuse in every sense is deplorable, it’s honestly even more haunting and offensive when it’s directed towards the future of our whole society — children and teenagers. However, as explored in Netflix’s ‘The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping,’ they’re unfortunately the precise groups that are targeted most owing to the money involved in troubled youth industries. So now, since this original primarily focuses upon the now-closed Academy at Ivy Ridge (AIR) disciplinary school to accomplish its goal, let’s just find out where the featured survivors are today, shall we?

Katherine Kubler is a Woman of Many Hats

It was reportedly back when Katherine was 16 in March 2004 that she was placed in the aforementioned institute by her family, only to be mercifully pulled out by her father 15 months later. That’s when she developed a lifelong anxiety disorder as well as a complex post-traumatic stress disorder, yet she still managed to continue on and is doing wonders today by having realized her childhood dreams. The Cinema & Media Arts Biola University graduate is actually a proud daughter, sister, wife, dog mom, entrepreneur, editor, filmmaker, plus producer based out of Los Angeles, California, at the moment.

In fact, with experience from William Morris Endeavor and Paramount Pictures under her belt, Katherine confidently co-founded her own creative agency by the name of Tiny Dino back in 2016. It thus comes as no surprise that today, she holds the titles of not just founder, chief executive officer, and executive creative director at her firm but also of executive producer at Omnivision Pictures. “My goal with Tiny Dino is to serve a collective of artists and match them with the right projects for their skillset,” she once said. “…I wanted to create an environment conducive to creative work, where artists feel empowered and supported.”

Alexa Brand is Seemingly Traveling the World as a Photographer

Although Alexa wasn’t as lucky as Katherine in terms of the time she spent at AIR after being sent at 15 (22 months; right till graduation), it was the sexual abuse as well as moral dilemmas that broke her. However, today, it appears as if she’s doing her best to move on — in fact, despite her diploma not being valid since the establishment was never a real school, she looks to be doing well these days as a world-traveling wildlife photographer. Whether it be Cambodia, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Myanmar, South Africa, Tanzania, and Thailand, along with many more nations, this Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu purple belt-holding dog mom has been to a lot of places until now.

Allison Chee is Based out of Washington

It has admittedly been a long road for Allison to make sense of everything she endured during the 22 months (starting at 15) she spent in strangers’ custody, yet she’s gradually moving on today. In fact, it seems like she is currently residing in Tacoma, Washington, alongside her 5-year-old brother Liam, where she serves at Disney to support them while also building a public presence for herself. After all, she appears determined not to let anything that happened at AIR slide through anymore, especially since the docuseries enabled her to find a support system/family in her fellow survivors.

Dominick is a Proud Family Man

If there’s only one way we can ever describe Dominick, aka Supafly Snukka, it would have to be as a hard worker considering the way he has built himself up following 18 months in the program. He did have a few significant issues by the time he was sent to New York at 16, but he soon became a literal poster child for the organization so as to go through its levels as quickly as possible. Little did the teen realize he’d continue facing unfair struggles in the real world, only to then learn to take responsibility, keep his head up, plus do what’s right, which is precisely how he’s now caring for his three children too, all the while serving in the beauty, cosmetic & home care industry.

Diana Nowak Proves Her Resilience and Patience as a Teacher/Writer Now

There allegedly used to be bets on who would finally break Diana to comply with AIR’s program as a whole because she never once followed their rules during her 3½-year stay, and she won in the end. It’s hence no surprise she then went on to follow her childhood dreams and earned a Bachelor’s in Education, Elementary Education, Teaching from Lewis University (2007-2011) before pursuing a Master’s in Teaching/Learning from the University of St. Francis (2017-2022). So today, splitting her time between Chicago and Denver alongside her long-term boyfriend, she’s a self-proclaimed lifestyle manager by morning, an English language tutor by afternoon, as well as a writer by night.

