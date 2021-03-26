Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Negi Haruba, ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ or ‘Go-Tōbun no Hanayome’ is a shounen slice-of-life romance anime series. It revolves around the constantly changing relationship between academically gifted Futaro Uesugi and each of the identical quintuplet Nakano sisters: Ichika, Nino, Miku, Yotsuba, and Itsuki. At the start of the show, he is hired to tutor them and quickly realizes that his new students are not interested in studying and generally earn poor grades. However, through perseverance and hard work, Futaro changes all that. And the girls, in turn, change him as well. In the course of the series, all five sisters fall in love with him. It is revealed in flash-forward scenes that Futaro will marry one of them. After that disclosure, the anime shifts its narrative technique to turn into a quasi-mystery show that explores who that eventual bride might be.

The first season of the anime premiered on January 10, 2019, and concluded on March 28, 2019. Season 2 (written in the stylized form ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬’) has recently concluded airing. If you are wondering when ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ season 3 will come out, here is what we know.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 3 Release Date

‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ Season 2 premiered on January 8, 2021, and aired 12 episodes before concluding on March 26, 2021. Bibury Animation Studios produced the sophomore season of the anime after taking over from Tezuka Productions. Satoshi Kuwabara directed the first season, with Keiichirō Ōchi serving as the main writer. While Ōchi returned for the second season, the show acquired a new director, Kaori. On the same day season 2 finale aired, the producers announced that a sequel had been approved. Although its format or medium hasn’t been revealed yet, considering the anime show’s popularity, it is likely to be in TV anime format.

Season 2 was originally supposed to release in October 2020, but due to the COVID situation, it was delayed until January 2021. As Japan is experiencing a surge in cases due to the pandemic’s third wave, anime production is struggling like any other industry. Despite this, the outbreak will likely not delay the release of season 3 by much. After all, the studios have now adapted to the post-pandemic world. Moreover, Bibury, established in 2017, is a relatively new animation studio, and ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ season 2 is their most prominent production to date. Considering everything, we expect ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ season 3 to come out in 2022.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 3 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the season 2 finale, the Sister War reaches its peak amidst plenty of heartbreaks and revelations. Ichika claims that she is the girl whom Futaro met in Kyoto when they were both young, but Futaro admits that he can’t trust her any longer. Miku has become inconsolable since it was disclosed that Ichika, disguised as Miku, told Futaro that she (Ichika) liked him. The four other sisters ensure that Miku gets to spend time with Futaro at the Uzumasa Studio Park.

It is revealed that Yotsuba is the real mystery girl from Kyoto. However, as the sisters looked identical back then, Futaro also met Ichika and presumed that it was the same girl. The sisters reconcile. Ichika and Futaro apologize to each other for their behavior. She then kisses him on the cheek, indicating that she is not backing out. It is also revealed that Maeda was the one who was following the girls and taking pictures on Futaro’s behalf. The sisters told Futaro that they don’t have any recent pictures together, and he wanted to rectify that. It is heavily implied that the girl who kissed Futaro during their visit to Toraiwa Hot Springs is the one he will marry. The closing scenes of season 2 show that it was Itsuki, but as the rest of the girls were pretending to be Itsuki at the time for their grandfather’s sake, it can be any one of them.

Season 3 might adapt the content from Volume 11 onwards of the source material. The rivalry between the sisters for Futaro’s attention might intensify while maintaining a strong bond between themselves. More information about the mystery girl from Kyoto might be revealed to Futaro. The sisters might go back to their old apartment. They and Futaro might attend the School Festival.

