The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained

Created by Danny McBride, HBO’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ tells the story of the Gemstone family, who has accumulated great wealth through running a megachurch and televangelism. They are greedy and ruthless, focused more on the pursuit of wealth than spirituality. In season 3 episode 8, ‘I Will Take You by the Hand and Keep You,’ the Gemstone siblings return home to a hero’s welcome. They had been abducted by people with nefarious motives but succeeded in escaping their clutches. Jesse (McBride), Kelvin (Adam DeVine), and Judy (Edi Patterson) let their father know that they are angry at him for refusing to pay the ransom. Meanwhile, Peter faces mutiny from the militia members and decides to take drastic measures to deal with it. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ season 2 episode 8. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 Episode 8 Recap

The episode begins at the hospital, where the Gemstone siblings have been taken to after their rescue. Their respective loved ones — Amber and the children, BJ, and Keefe — arrive, and everyone has an emotional reunion. However, the siblings are not entirely happy to see their father there. They blame Eli (John Goodman) for their near-death experience. Eli knew Peter when the man was younger and hoped that he could appeal to that kind and loving side of the other man. He didn’t take into account the fact that the Peter he knew could no longer exist. There are only two fates for people like Peter in prison: death or transformation. In Peter’s case, it was the latter.

The Gemstone siblings have always been a little odd. The near-death experience seems to have given them a new purpose in life, demonstrating to them why they must value each and every day. BJ and Judy make amends, apparently finally ready to move beyond her infidelity. They bathe together, and BJ starts calling Judy “Daddy” as their interesting sexplay commences. Meanwhile, Keefe gives a thorough massage to Kelvin, who apologizes to the other man for behaving horribly with him and not supporting him. Keefe is not a man to hold grudges and easily forgives Kelvin.

As for Jesse, he buys gifts for his children and recognizes how horribly he reacted when Amber told him that she wanted to pursue her interests. Although his apology still comes from a position of self-interest, he has never been more sincere and repentant than this moment. He gets together with his siblings at the restaurant where they have their Sunday lunch, and they are surprised to discover that the big table is especially laid out for them on Sunday. The siblings discuss what to do with their father, whose action, or rather the lack of it, nearly killed them.

Others in the family regard Eli much more favorably. May-May herself had advocated for not paying Peter anything, so she doesn’t have any grounds to complain about her brother’s decision. Gideon and Eli have grown quite close since the former began working as his grandfather’s driver. He understands his grandfather’s reasons for refusing to pay, and Eli understands Gideon’s desire to carve out his own path.

The ordeal seems to have changed the siblings and the dynamic between them. They still mock each other, but the vicious bite that their comments about each other generally had is no longer there. The siblings question their father in their ridiculous throne room, demanding to know why he was unwilling to pay. As this unfolds, Eli realizes that his children are working together. Even if it’s against him, they have finally decided to set aside their differences and collaborate. This makes Eli smile with pride, much to the irritation of his children.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 Episode 8 Ending: Where Are Peter and Chuck Heading?

The loss of the hostages for the militia also means the loss of the ransom money, which makes Peter’s position as the group’s leader quite precarious. Moreover, as Jesse and the others know of the whereabouts of the camp, Peter has little choice but to move the group from the dilapidated farm. When the group arrives under a bridge, and Peter announces that this is it, the growing discontent among his followers suddenly manifests cohesively, and Peter is thrown out of the group. Infuriated, he informs the authorities about where the militia is before departing with Chuck and a van full of ammonium nitrate.

Evidently, Peter has plans to use the explosives in an upcoming scheme, and knowing who he is, it isn’t too far fetched to conclude that he wishes to use them against the Gemstones. This especially becomes apparent when Peter tells Chuck that they will go to church. The implication here is that Peter will bomb the church with the explosives he has set aside.

Is Kelvin Gay?

Since the start of the series, Kelvin’s sexuality has been part of much debate. It’s a testament to McBride’s incredible writing that the narrative of the series doesn’t come off as bigoted, even though Kelvin’s barely concealed mutual attraction to Keefe is regularly used for comedic effects. They could have kept things this way for a few more seasons and almost nobody would have complained. Instead, McBride decides to give Kelvin and Keefe the space to grow as characters.

Earlier, Jesse convinced his siblings to take the stage with him on Sunday. On their way to the stage, as his siblings kiss their respective spouses, Kelvin kisses Keefe. Jesse and Judy appear pleasantly surprised at this as they enter the stage. Unbeknownst to them, Peter is supposedly making his way to the Gemstone Salvation Center with a van filled with explosives.

