The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Inspired by Aneko Yusagi and Seira Minami’s light novel series of the same name, ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ or ‘Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari’ is a dark fantasy isekai anime. The show centers upon Naofumi Iwatani, an ordinary otaku from Japan who is summoned to the kingdom of Melromarc in an alternate world as one of its Cardinal Heroes. Gifted with a powerful shield, he is tasked to protect the people from the interdimensional horde of monsters who attack the kingdom at regular intervals. First released on January 9, 2019, the isekai series became a huge hit instantly.

However, the second installment of the anime has failed to rekindle the same hype, and it has received a lot of criticism from critics for poor writing and predictable storyline as well as fight sequences. After the premiere of the season 2 finale, viewers must be eager to find out more about the show’s renewal and the chances of its comeback. If you also love the show and have the same curiosities, then we have got you covered.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Release Date

‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2 released on April 6, 2022, and concluded its long run a few weeks later on June 29, 2022. The second installment comprises thirteen episodes, each with a runtime of about 22-24 minutes.

As far as the renewal of the isekai series is concerned, we have a piece of good news for the fans. The anime was greenlit for the second and third season back in 2019 at the Crunchyroll Expo. Although ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2 was scheduled for premiere in 2021, the release dates were pushed back due to the global coronavirus pandemic- which naturally also delayed the third installment.

In the post-credit scene of the season 2 finale, the continuation of the series was reconfirmed through a short message which said, “Naofumi and his allies are still on their arduous journey.” The second installment has only covered up to 9 volumes of Aneko Yusagi and Seira Minami’s light novel series, whose 22 volumes are already in circulation domestically. Therefore, the production of the anime is most likely already underway, thanks to advance renewal coupled with the availability of source material.

Although the latest season has failed to create the same hype as the first installment and also has an average rating on most online platforms, those factors no longer stand to dictate to return of the anime. Taking all the aforementioned factors into consideration and assuming that the production does not face any delays and is already underway, we can expect ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 3 to premiere sometime in early 2023.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Plot: What It Can Be About?

In season 3, Naofumi and his party will head to the country of mercenaries known as Zeltoble. There he will learn about the Coliseum, a place where warriors compete in groups or individually for fame and fortune. Although he is interested in neither of those things, the Shield Hero will end up participating in the competition when he learns that a cruel slave market is run underneath the Coliseum.

However, freeing the demi-human slaves will not be as easy as he had imagined. Meanwhile, Raphtalia will come across Sadeena, an old family friend who had been away when the family for the former was brutally murdered by an interdimensional horde of monsters. Once Raphtalia and Sadeena’s fight is over in the Coliseum, Naofumi will free her from Zeltoble. Sadeena will end up developing a romantic interest in the Shield Hero and will be pretty vocal about her feelings.

However, Naofumi will reject her flirtatious advances. Meanwhile, the Shield Hero will have to deal with assassins who are hell-bent on murdering him. Despite the persistent dangers in his path, Naofumi will shift his focus towards finding the other Cardinal Heroes, which will put him in more trouble.

