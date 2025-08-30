The Sandman Season 3: Why Was It Canceled?

Netflix’s fantasy series, ‘The Sandman,’ brings to life the tale of Dream of the Endless, aka Morpheus, based on the comic book series of the same name by Neil Gaiman. Over the course of two seasons, the show weaves an intricate web of characters and their stories, all of which are eventually tied to Dream, in one way or another. The second season ends on a sombre note as Morpheus meets his end while paving the path for a new Dream to take over in his stead. In case of any other TV show, it would have acted as a new beginning, but in January 2025, it was revealed that ‘The Sandman’ will end with its second season.

The Sandman’s Fate was Dictated by Morpheus’ Arc in the Comics

When David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg thought about bringing Neil Gaiman’s popular comic book series to life, they believed the sheer volume of the stories would demand a four-season arc of about ten episodes each. With Gaiman attached, the project was envisioned as a true-to-source adaptation presenting a detailed look into the world of Dream and the Endless. However, when Netflix picked up the series, the creators were asked to keep the story focused on Morpheus, which was a fair ask because many story arcs in the comics indulge side characters where Dream is present in a negligible capacity. This meant that several arcs in the books were either merged or entirely ignored to keep the story hinged to its main character.

The writers decided to stick to this approach, and soon, they discovered that the short lengths of the comic books meant that they were covering a lot more ground with each episode than previously imagined. Once the first season was over, they realized they only had enough, or rather, relevant, material left for one more season. So, instead of extending it to another season, they kept it concise and gave the story a proper end. Another reason for the choice to go out with a banger of a Season 2 was that, despite being a critical success, the show did not find a wider audience. The viewership did not match up to the humongous production costs, and even if they’d decided to do a third season, they didn’t know if the show would be greenlit for it.

So, instead of getting the show cancelled and leaving the story unresolved, it was better to give a proper ending and send-off to the characters. Around the same time, Gaiman found his name in controversy when a Vulture article published in January 2025, on top of the Tortoise Media podcast in July 2024, detailed the accounts of nine women who accused the author of engaging in “rough” sex without their consent. Gaiman has denied all allegations against him. However, by the time the Vulture article came out, the second season was close to wrapping up filming and was ready to enter post-production. The creators of the show stated that the series’ fate had been decided way before the news about allegations against Gaiman broke, and it had no impact whatsoever on the show’s fate.

The Sandman Season 3 Could Have Explored Daniel’s Rise as Dream

‘The Sandman’ Season 2 ends with Morpheus’ death, but that does not mean that there is no Dream of the Endless. In fact, as Morpheus faced the possibility of being killed by the Fates for spilling family blood, he made sure that even if he died, the Dreaming would survive. Sure enough, as soon as Morpheus is taken by death, baby Daniel turns into adult Daniel, who is ready to take over the Dreaming. The final episode of the season focuses on him familiarising himself with the place as well as his own powers. Because his memories are morphed with his predecessors, he has some idea of who Morpheus was, but that still leaves a lot to be learned about him, his kingdom, and his subjects.

Thus, the ending for Morpheus is the beginning for Daniel, and the comic book series delves into it in-depth. We get to witness the Dreaming under Daniel’s rule in the books, and the third season could also have explored that possibility. Moreover, the second season primarily focuses on the ‘Season of Mists’ and ‘Brief Lives’ storylines, with the first season already having adapted ‘Preludes and Nocturnes’ and ‘The Doll’s House.’ In total, the comics consist of ten volumes of about 75 issues, along with the material that leads into spin-offs and prequel territories. In addition to Daniel’s storyline as Dream, the series could also have turned towards the other Endless, almost all of whom are barely touched upon in the TV show.

A new season could have given space for their storylines and their realms to be explored in a way that was not possible in the first two seasons. Then there were all the side characters whose fates are left unresolved with Morpheus’ death, especially Lyta, who must now accept that her son is the new Dream. More episodes could have shed light on the paths they would eventually take, wrapping up their arcs in neat bows. Though it means that the story would have had to move forward without Morpheus. In short, had the decision been made to green-light the third season, there would have been no dearth of material for the show’s creators, and they could have expanded the story over several seasons.

