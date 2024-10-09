The Secret of the River: Is the Netflix Show Based on a True Story?

‘The Secret of the River’ is a Spanish-language series that follows the story of two childhood friends who bear a dark secret from their past and meet twenty years later. Bullied in school, Erik and Manuel stick together to watch each other’s backs. However, one day, an act of self-defense leads to their bully’s death. Promising to keep the incident a lifelong secret, they soon drift apart. When they meet in the town twenty years later, a lot has changed, but their fundamental realities remain the same. Manuel now goes by the name Sicarú, and Erik suspects that someone is looking into their past. Created by Alberto Barrera, the Netflix drama examines the complex dynamics of friendship, identity, loyalty, and redemption.

The Secret of the River is a Fictional Story About Bonds Forged Through Secrecy

Written by Alberto Barrera, ‘The Secret of the River’ narrates a fictional story but delves deep into themes that make it incredibly resonant and emotionally grounded. Set against the backdrop of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, the show explores what it means to carry the weight of unspeakable truths through the story of two young boys who decide to keep their terrible accident a lifelong secret. The incident itself evokes real-life cases of school children killing their bullies in an act of desperation after having suffered prolonged abuse.

At its core, ‘The Secret of the River’ is about exploring human relations in an extraordinary scenario. Erik and Manuel share a bond between them due to their life-altering secret. The tragic event binds their future together even though they eventually have very little in common and drift away from each other. We are able to witness how this secret shapes their lives, turning them into the reluctant guardians of a truth they cannot escape. The exploration of the human condition drives the narrative, delving into how people cope with the burden of secrets and the fear of revelation. The town’s policemen getting closer to the truth becomes representative of the protagonists’ ever-encroaching guilt and the consequences of their decision on that fateful day.

Alberto Barrera seeks to uncover a fundamental connection that can exist between two people regardless of their differences and the intensity of their circumstances. “The Secret of the River is a story that reminds us that, above our differences, there is something in our essence that unites us; that indescribable chemistry that arises between two people and makes us feel alive,” said the director in an interview (translated). “As a director, I have always explored human relationships by speaking directly to the viewer, and I have been very fortunate to connect with audiences in a special and profound way.”

The Secret of the River Explores Gender Identity Through Regional Culture

‘The Secret of the River’ also touches on themes of identity, particularly through the character of Sicarú, portrayed by Trinidad González. Sicarú’s journey of self-acceptance is woven into the larger narrative, offering a transgressive look at gender identity within a conservative setting. As a child, she realizes her feelings for Erik and is encouraged by another courageous woman to accept herself for who she truly is inside. While this is not the central theme of the series, the subtle way it is addressed adds richness to the story. Erik’s discovery of Sicarú’s transformation adds another layer of complexity to their bond and their secret.

The character’s struggle with societal expectations reflects larger cultural tensions, especially in a region like the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, known for its celebration of muxe identities—individuals who don’t fit into the traditional binary gender categories. The region in southern Mexico is predominantly populated by the Indigenous Zapotec ethnic group, which is known to be more accepting of non-binary gender identities, effeminate men, and the Muxes, who consider themselves as part of a third gender.

Sicarú’s transformation and challenges showcase the shaping of identity and its exploration by both internal discovery and external pressures. This aspect of the show not only enriches the plot by adding another dynamic to the protagonists’ friendship but also grounds it in a very contemporary discourse on gender and acceptance. Netflix’s ‘The Secret of the River’ is, therefore, a fictional yet socially relevant drama that explores human behavior from the lens of friendship, gender identity, and guilt.

